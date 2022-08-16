LSU Basketball: Tigers Land 4-Star Forward Corey Chest

Head coach Matt McMahon and this LSU basketball program landed their first commitment of the 2023 cycle Tuesday afternoon. Corey Chest, the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana, announced his decision to stay home and suit up for the purple and gold.

The 6-foot-8 forward out of Eleanor McMain chose the Tigers over Houston, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Overtime Elite.

Chest will be taking his talent to Link Academy, one of the top prep schools in the country, to finish his high school career. Looking to develop both his body and overall game, Link Academy quickly became the best option for the gifted hooper out of New Orleans.

The consensus 4-star prospect has the chance to jumpstart this 2023 class for McMahon and the Tigers. With tremendous uncertainty surrounding the program when McMahon accepted the head coaching position, this coaching staff has flipped the script and is now preparing for this new chapter of LSU basketball.

“I chose LSU because of the coaching staff and their atmosphere,” Chest told On3. “I just love it there and it really feels like home! Coach Matt (McMahon) and the entire LSU staff recruited me very well and I felt very wanted when the head coach constantly called and built a bond with me.”

LSU is getting a physical forward who has the ideal size for the next level. Still with work to do from three-point range as well as the weight room, Chest has all the tools to be a solid piece to this program.

Finishing out his high school career at Link Academy will prepare him for the next level, playing a strenuous national schedule.

The Tigers will now look to build off of Chest’s commitment with a number of high-profile targets on their radar, namely 4-star point guard AJ Johnson, who has already officially visited Baton Rouge.

This is a tremendous step in the right direction for an LSU basketball program that is on their way to forming a new identity and getting back on the right track under Coach McMahon’s guidance.