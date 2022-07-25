Shareef O'Neal Inks Contract With G-League Ignite

Former LSU Tiger Shareef O’Neal has inked a six-figure deal with the NBA G-League Ignite, a developmental program for NBA prospects. O’Neal is fresh off of a Summer League deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

This is a great spot for O’Neal to be in. The Ignite program competes against other G-League teams and is well known for their ability to grow the skill set of their players. A relatively new concept, being founded in 2020, Ignite has developed players ranging from Jalen Green to New Orleans Pelicans first-round draft pick Dyson Daniels.

Related: Shareef O'Neal Announces Decision to Stay in NBA Draft

The G-League teaches players the ins and outs of how to be a professional in the NBA while earning a salary and having the chance to gain other contracts via endorsements. It's an alternative route to the NCAA or playing overseas for a season before declaring for the NBA Draft.

O’Neal will be eligible to sign with an NBA squad following his time with the program.

The Ignite saw two players be selected in the first round of the 2022 draft, proving their ability to both sign and develop players for the next level.

Related: Shaquille O'Neal Weighs in On Son Shareef's Decision to Leave LSU

O’Neal now gains the opportunity to polish his game while earning a six-figure salary. It’s been a bumpy road on his basketball journey to this point. Three years removed from open heart surgery, O’Neal simply pushing to continue his basketball career is remarkable.

Despite not having many chances at the collegiate level both at UCLA and LSU, O’Neal can grow as a player with the Ignite program while competing against other G-League squads.

Related: Shareef O'Neal Generating NBA Buzz

This is a solid position for O’Neal to be in as he grows as a player and will be accompanied by a program who knows what they’re doing from a developmental standpoint while getting accustomed to an NBA regimen.