Recruiting Update: LSU Basketball

Head coach Matt McMahon is quietly putting in work on the recruitment trail, dipping into both the 2023 and 2024 classes. With the recent recruiting success for both the LSU football and baseball programs, it’s important to not take away from what Coach McMahon is doing with this team.

Assembling a new staff and putting it all together was Phase 1 of McMahon’s plan, but now he’s looking to build this roster for the future.

Here’s an update on who LSU is looking at on the recruiting trail as August vastly approaches:

Kaden Cooper - Forward - 2023

Cooper, a do-it-all forward out of Oklahoma, has LSU high on his list as he begins to trim his list of schools. Cooper announced his Top-10 schools Saturday with LSU sitting pretty on the list alongside a number of powerhouses.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 180-pounds, Cooper attains tremendous size for the forward position, but will continue needing to fill out his frame before reaching the college level.

A three-level scorer who has made advances in his game over the last 6 months, specifically on the AAU circuit this summer, Cooper is prepared for a big senior season. To get a player of his caliber to jumpstart the 2023 cycle would be a huge win for McMahon’s program.

Dink Pate - Forward - 2024

The five-star 2024 prospect will be on LSU’s campus next week, August 4th. McMahon has been pursuing the versatile forward who can get a bucket from just about anywhere on the floor heavily this offseason.

Pate, a Texas native, has a growing list of schools extending offers, so for McMahon to be in his ear so early in the recruiting process is crucial for this program. The state of Texas is developing a large pool of elite recruits with LSU looking to dip into Lone Star country with force.

Already 6-foot-7, 180-pound, Pate can handle the ball and move well for his size despite his age. Entering his junior season in 2022-23, it’ll be interesting to monitor the gifted forward who LSU will be watching closely.

Micah Robinson - Forward - 2024

Robinson could be a gem in this loaded 2024 cycle. Already a consensus Top-50 prospect, he continues to skyrocket up the recruiting rankings and assert himself as one of the country’s top guys.

A California native, Robinson competes for Southern California Academy, who plays a strenuous schedule, polishing his game year round. Though this upcoming season he will take his talent to the historical Oak Hill Academy.

Robinson will join Pate for an unofficial visit on August 4th where he’ll begin developing a relationship with McMahon and his freshly assembled staff.

The 6-foot-7, 200-pounder has been in the weight room this offseason, gaining a ton of muscle since the end of his sophomore campaign and looks poised for a huge 2022-23 season. This coaching staff building a relationship with the talented forward puts them in position for the long haul.