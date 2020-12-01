FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

LSU Basketball Dominates from Start to Finish in 96-43 Trouncing of Southeastern

Tigers get all around effort in bounce back win to get to 2-1 on the season
Author:
Publish date:

It was a brisk Monday night to be out and about but inside the PMAC the Tigers were anything but cold. A balanced offensive attack and a woeful shooting display from Southeastern were the driving points behind a dominant 96-43 LSU win. 

Southeastern shot just 5-of-29 (17%) in the first half and 22 % for the game as LSU built out its lead behind a dominant paint presence. The Tigers controlled the paint, scoring 32 points in the paint and forced 18 turnovers throughout the course of the game.

From a player's perspective, all of the freshmen had opportunities to shine in this game as Wilkinson, Cam Thomas and Eric Gaines all had moments of brilliance. The three combined to score 38 points on the night, with Wilkinson providing the biggest spark with his five offensive rebounds that led to his 12 point scoring effort of his career.

Forward Trendon Watford poured in 20 points to go along with nine boards while Darius Days tacked on 11 points and seven rebounds. 

More importantly, this was the kind of effort you hoped to see from the Tigers following the loss at Saint Louis as eight different LSU players scored in the opening 20 minutes.

This game was far less about the stats or the score and much more about how the team was able to build on some of its deficiencies seen in the first handful of games in Saint Louis. With the matchup zone LSU played with for example, the defense is more susceptible to giving up long range threes but on Monday night, the Lions shot just 5-of-29 from long range. 

One of the areas Will Wade talked about improving were the amount of layups the Tigers gave up on defense. After allowing Saint Louis 12 layups on Saturday, the effort was much improved, allowing just 6-of-16 shots at the rim. 

Now this was against Southeastern, whose largest player ran about 6-foot-9 and it helped that the Lions couldn't hit shots from anywhere on the floor, covered or open. But making sure the rotations are crisp, the fundamentals are sound and the shots are smart were still the basics that were evident throughout the course of the game. 

LSU now has some time before its next matchup with Louisiana Tech visiting the PMAC on Sunday at 5 p.m. 

Quotes will be added to the story 

USATSI_15251791
Basketball

LSU Basketball Dominates from Start to Finish in 96-43 Trouncing of Southeastern

USATSI_12480331
Basketball

LSU Guard Cam Thomas Named SEC Freshman of the Week Following 1-1 Start in Saint Louis

USATSI_15246513
Football

Where Does LSU Football Go With Quarterback Decision?

USATSI_13644408
Football

An Early Look at LSU Football's Matchup with No. 1 Alabama

USATSI_15246088
Football

LSU Linebacker Jabril Cox Named a Semifinalist for 2020 Butkus Award

USATSI_15246079
Football

LSU Observations at Texas A&M Part 2: Tigers Need to Find Offensive Identity in Order to Find Success

USATSI_14231864
Football

Receiver Terrace Marshall Opting Out for Rest of LSU Football Season

USATSI_15246518
Football

LSU Secondary Reclaims A Ton of Confidence in 20-7 Loss to Texas A&M

USATSI_15246555
Football

LSU Standout Players: Cordale Flott, Micah Baskerville Turn in Career Outings Against Texas A&M