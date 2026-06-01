LSU Coach Will Wade Ripped by Insider: "You Suck for College Basketball"

The LSU Tigers men's basketball team has had an interesting offseason to say the least.

After parting ways with head coach Matt McMahon following four seasons with the team, the Tigers brought back Will Wade, who returns to Baton Rouge four years after his first stint with LSU. Wade's arrival was a boost for the Tigers, but was viewed as a controversial move by college basketball fans. He spent just one season as the head coach at NC State before leaving after an early exit in the NCAA Tournament's First Four.

The criticism toward Wade hasn't exacly eased up since then. LSU found itself falling behind while trying to construct its 2026 roster, forcing Wade and the coaching staff to take drastic measures by adding former G League and overseas professional players to a team that

As a result of this approach, one of the more notable voices in college basketball made sure to let Wade know exactly what he feels about some of these roster moves and how it could be damaging the sport as a whole.

LSU Coach Will Wade Ripped by Insider: "Don't Ruin the Sport"

NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade speaks with the media during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

During an episode of The Field of 68 college basketball podcast, insider Jeff Goodman called out Wade for the way he's built his roster.

"Will Wade, I wish you didn't come back to college basketball. Honestly, I mean that," Goodman said. "I like Will. I've known Will since he was an assistant at Harvard back in 2007, 2008. But man, you suck for college basketball right now. Seriously, you suck for college basketball. You're making it into a mockery, and look in the mirror and understand it's not just about you. This is about more than just you. This is about the sport of college basketball. Have some pride, have some dignity. Don't try to ruin the sport."

So far this offseason, LSU's list of new players includes normal transfers like Divine Ugochukwu (Michigan State), Abdi Bashir Jr. (Kansas State), Mouhamed Dioubate (Kentucky) and Austin Nunez (UTSA).

Jeff Goodman comments on Will Wade 😯 pic.twitter.com/9bIUPbUrPb — JD (@Smooth189) May 19, 2026

However, LSU has done most of its work with non-portal additions.

This includes Brice Dessert, a 23-year-old Frenchman who has played four years professionally, former St. John's forward R.J. Luis, who will need an eligibility waiver from the NCAA to play next season, Croatian center Michael Ruzic, former NBA draft pick Saliou Niang and Brazilian forward Márcio Santos.

Goodman added that many other people are at fault, but that Wade should be the last person doing this after bailing on NC State after just one season.

"I know people are trying to push the rules, I get it," Goodman said. "Scott Drew did it last year with James Nnaji, Nate Oates did it last year, obviously with Charles Bediako, but this is ridiculous. This is absolutely ridiculous. First of all, you got a second chance here after being run out of the sport. You were great at McNeese State, and then you know what? Another high major gave you an opportunity at NC State, and what did you do? You did this after one year at NC State, and you said, 'I'm gone, I'm going back to LSU,' and now it's the same s*** all over again."

"Obviously, the rules have changed, we know that, but come on, man. Again, have some pride, like have some dignity in your profession, in your profession, have some dignity. It's just unbelievable."

Time will tell if Wade's approach results in success on the hardwood for LSU or it will end in more of the same.

Either way, it's clear that the system needs to be changed and new rules need to be put in place.

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