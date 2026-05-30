How LSU's Athletic Director Pulled Off The Impossible This Offseason

There's a new era of LSU athletics that formed during the offseason. And it doesn't just involve the football program's renovation.

Since his hire late last fall, LSU's new athletic director, Verge Ausberry, has pulled off what every other university athletic department could ever dream of this offseason.

From hiring one of the biggest names in college football to a familiar face returning to the basketball program, Ausberry has taken advantage of the modern-day of college sports to create an unstoppable athletic force.

The Football Formation

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin, left, stands next to Louisiana State Tigers athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After former football coach Brian Kelly and former athletic director Scott Woodward were both let go from LSU last football season, Ausberry was named interim athletic director and head of the search committee for a new head coach.

He didn't have to look too far, as former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was ready to cross state lines and join the Tigers. And of course, in 2026, the transition wasn't cheap. But that didn't concern Ausberry too much. He agreed to the $54 million buyout that came with Kelly's departure, while signing up for a seven-year $91 million deal with Kiffin - making him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

He didn't stop there. Just six months after Kiffin got settled in his new home in Baton Rouge, then came along former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron as the assistant to recruiting and defense. Once again, a power move from Ausberry, that came with a hefty price tag.

During his head coaching role from 2016 to 2021, Orgeron led the Tigers to their fourth national championship in 2019 and successfully recruited notable players such as Joe Burrow, Ja'mar Chase and Justin Jefferson. Ausberry rewarded Orgeron's return with over $40 million budget for him to use in the portal, just in case his LSU reputation wasn't enough to get top-tier players.

Now that Ausberry did his job, the Kiffin and Orgeron duo have gone to work recruiting the next generation of LSU football, with some of the nation's most sought-after recruits in the class of 2027 making official visits over the next couple of weeks. Not to mention, Kiffin had already pulled off the No.1 recruiting class for 2026 during this offseason.

The Basketball Build-Up

Feb 23, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Will Wade celebrates during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Once everything was settled with football, Ausberry also made much-needed changes to LSU basketball's program this offseason, letting go of former head coach Matt Machon and rehiring former NC State head coach Will Wade.

But that wasn't the only familiar face brought back to Baton Rouge for the basketball program. Ausberry and Wade agreed to rehire former head coach Johnny Jones as assistant coach to fill out the staff roster. Now, the two are finalizing an impressive roster, aiming for a massive loophole.

It's now legal to pay players, meaning Ausberry allowed another expensive transfer portal budget for Wade, giving him up to $13 million annually. And, since it is legal, he built his roster off of professional talent from the Euroleague. Now that the NCAA is attempting to enforce the Protect College Sports Act, Wade's roster could be in jeopardy for allowing professional athletes to return. However, he completely turned around a basketball program, starting from the complete bottom.

Ausberry didn't just step into his new role and check things off his to-do list; he completely redid LSU athletics, turning it into a powerful force. Sure, it wasn't cheap, but it also is how every university's ideal athletic director would act in the modern day of college sports.

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