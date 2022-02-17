LSU Dominates Georgia 84-65 to Capture Third Straight SEC Win

It's been a while since LSU has played well enough to empty the benches but the Tigers found its footing early and thoroughly dominated Georgia with a 84-65 victory.

The win makes three straight for LSU (19-7, 7-6) with the team getting back to what it does best, force turnovers and convert in transition. For the contest, LSU would force 26 Georgia turnovers and convert them into 31 points the other way.

The start wasn't great for the purple and gold, mirroring the fans that continued to trickle in during the opening minutes of the contest. The Tigers couldn't get much to fall in the opening minutes, relying on the defense to get them through the dry spell.

But the game quickly took a turn when the team was able to get some shots to fall and get into its press. LSU was able to close the first half on a 28-7 run, forcing 15 Georgia turnovers to just five allowed field goals in the opening 20 minutes.

Tari Eason was the force behind LSU finally getting going on offense, scoring 17 of his 21 total points in the first half and adding nine rebounds to his efficient offensive night. Eason has been on an absolute tear the last three games, scoring at least 23 points in all three matchups during this recent stretch.

It's no secret Eason's play has also stepped up when senior guard Xavier Pinson is on the floor, who's change of pace has really helped the offense and get Eason and others easier looks.

LSU was able to capitalize on the big run and take a 38-22 into the break by turning those 15 Bulldog turnovers into 20 points the other way. As the game went on the Tigers would also control the offensive glass, grabbing 14 offensive rebounds which would lead to 21 second chance points.

The purple and gold have had a propensity to start both halves slow in games but didn't let that trend carry over into the second half of this one. LSU stayed aggressive, particularly Darius Days, who even when his outside shot wasn't falling, still managed to finish with 15 points and 12 rebounds. It was the seventh double double of the season for the senior forward.

LSU opened up a 32-point lead in the second 20 minutes and allowed Wade to really use his bench. The Tigers have traditionally gone about eight players deep but Wade went 10 deep in the first half alone, ultimately playing 13 guys including Parker Edwards. All 10 of LSU's rotational players would score in the game.

Up next for the Tigers is a road game with South Carolina, another critical game the purple and gold must have to stay afloat.