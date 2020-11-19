LSU's Trendon Watford, Javonte Smart Named to Naismith Award Watch List
On Thursday, LSU sophomore forward Trendon Watford and junior guard Javonte Smart were both named to the Naismith Award watch list, given annually to the top college basketball player in the country.
Smart and Watford are two of 50 total players named and join Kentucky's BJ Johnson and Terrence Clark, Florida's Keyontae Johnson and Tennessee's Yves Pons as the nominees out of the SEC. Past winners of the award include Obi Toppin, Zion Williamson, Buddy Hield, Anthony Davis, Blake Griffin and Kevin Durant.
In 48 career games with the Tigers, Smart has averaged 11.7 points per game on 39% shooting as well as 3.2 assists. His 65-to-31 assist to turnover ratio was the best in the SEC during conference play last season.
This is an important season for Watford, who elected to return for a second season after a successful freshman campaign in Baton Rouge that earned him All-Freshman honors in the SEC. He started 30 of 31 games for the Tigers and averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 49% from the field.
Both Watford and Smart figure to be two of the main contributors in the Tigers' quest of returning to the NCAA tournament as a top seed. Coach Will Wade, Watford and Smart are scheduled to speak on Thursday about the upcoming season opener in Lincoln, Nebraska against San Francisco.
Here's a full list of the Naismith watch list winners:
Joel Ayayi/Jr./G/Gonzaga/WCC
Scottie Barnes/Fr./G/Florida State/ACC
Charles Bassey/Jr./C/Western Kentucky/C-USA
B.J. Boston/Fr./F/Kentucky/SEC
James Bouknight/So./G/UConn/BIG EAST
Garrison Brooks/Sr./F/North Carolina/ACC
Greg Brown/Fr./F/Texas/Big 12
Jared Butler/Jr./G/Baylor/Big 12
Marcus Carr/Jr./G/Minnesota/Big Ten
Terrence Clarke/Fr./G/Kentucky/SEC
Kofi Cockburn/So./C/Illinois/Big Ten
Jalen Crutcher/Sr./G/Dayton/A-10
Cade Cunningham/Fr./G/Oklahoma State/Big 12
Oscar da Silva/Sr./F/Stanford/Pac-12
Ayo Dosunmu/Jr./G/Illinois/Big Ten
Marcus Garrett/Sr./G/Kansas/Big 12
Luka Garza/Sr./C/Iowa/Big Ten
Collin Gillespie/Sr./G/Villanova/BIG EAST
Kellan Grady/Sr./G/Davidson/A-10
A.J. Green/Jr./G/Northern Iowa/MVC
Sam Hauser/Sr./F/Virginia/ACC
Aaron Henry/Jr./F/Michigan State/Big Ten
Matthew Hurt/So./F/Duke/ACC
Trayce Jackson-Davis/So./F/Indiana/Big Ten
Jalen Johnson/Fr./F/Duke/ACC
Keyontae Johnson/Jr./F/Florida/SEC
David Johnson/So./G/Louisville/ACC
Corey Kispert/Sr./F/Gonzaga/WCC
Isaiah Livers/Sr./F/Michigan/Big Ten
Caleb Love/Fr./G/North Carolina/ACC
Sandro Mamukelashvili/Sr./F/Seton Hall/BIG EAST
Remy Martin/Sr./G/Arizona State/Pac-12
Caleb Mills/So./G/Houston/AAC
Evan Mobley/Fr./F/USC/Pac-12
Wendell Moore/Jr./So./F/Duke/ACC
Yves Pons/Sr./G/Tennessee/SEC
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl/So./F/Villanova/BIG EAST
Colbey Ross/Sr./G/Pepperdine/WCC
Fatts Russell/Sr./G/Rhode Island/A-10
Javonte Smart/Jr./G/LSU/SEC
Chris Smith/Sr./G/UCLA/Pac-12
Jalen Suggs/Fr./G/Gonzaga/WCC
MaCio Teague/Sr./G/Baylor/Big 12
Drew Timme/So./F/Gonzaga/WCC
Oscar Tshiebwe/So./F/West Virginia/Big 12
Trendon Watford/So./F/LSU/SEC
Trevion Williams/Jr./F/Purdue/Big Ten
Ziaire Williams/Fr./F/Stanford/Pac-12
McKinley Wright IV/Sr./G/Colorado/Pac-12
Marcus Zegarowski/Jr./G/Creighton/BIG EAST