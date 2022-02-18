LSU Basketball Rookies Taking NBA By Storm

In their rookie campaigns, former Tiger stars Cam Thomas, Ja’Vonte Smart and Trendon Watford are continuing to let their presence be felt in the NBA.

Whether it’s on a two-way deal or fighting for minutes on a championship contender, these three have really made strides in the right direction for their organizations.

As the All-Star break approaches, NBA teams are finalizing their rosters, and all three former Tigers have leveled up to stay on their franchises radar.

Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets)

Thomas has flourished for the Nets since Kevin Durant went out with injury. Not to mention Kyrie Irving cannot play in home games and James Harden is now a Philadelphia 76er. With such a thin roster amid a tough stretch of games as of late, head coach Steve Nash has put the ball in his rookie’s hands.

Wednesday night against the New York Knicks was just another day at the office for Thomas, who started off the game sluggish, then turned it up a notch in the fourth quarter. Dropping 16 points in the final period and silencing the Knicks crowd with the dagger to seal the victory, Thomas has made his impact felt on this Brooklyn group.

“It was 16.0 on the shot-clock. We went into the backcourt, and then when I saw Coach Steve tell everyone flatten out, I knew it was one-on-one time,” said Thomas breaking down his game-winner. “I went to my go-to move. Glad it went in because I was struggling tonight.”

Carving his own role on a team with so much talent has been difficult at times, but making the most of his opportunities with the Nets stars sidelined has been the X-factor in his development. Averaging 16.3 points per contest over the Nets last 10 games, he’s growing into a consistent rotation piece.

Ja’Vonte Smart (Miami Heat)

Smart’s rookie year has taken him all over to this point. From playing in summer league with the Miami Heat and starting his first year with them to eventually signing a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, Smart has continued to get the attention of NBA contenders.

After a short stint with the Bucks, being waived Jan. 13, Smart wasted no time, getting picked up by the Heat again shortly after and putting up numbers for their G-League affiliate. Smart has averaged 23.4 points while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 34.7 percent on threes, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 12 games with the Skyforce this season.

On Tuesday night, the former LSU floor general exploded for 40 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field and 8-of-13 shooting on threes in their win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Later that night, the Heat signed Smart to a two-way contract, giving him the chance to play for both their G-League affiliate and NBA roster in Miami. Taking advantage of his chances and playing consistent basketball, Smart is continuing to prove his NBA readiness.

Trendon Watford (Portland Trail Blazers)

After inking a two-way deal with the Blazers after a strong summer league performance, Watford played inconsistently through the Blazers first 20 games, but with lack of depth recently for Portland, the former LSU stretch big man has made his presence felt for this group.

Watford didn’t see much action for the Blazers until around January where he has put together a strong stretch of games. He’s appeared in 22 straight games for a scorching hot team, giving impactful minutes routinely. Averaging 5.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 15.3 minutes a game.

“He’s a plug-and-play guy, where you can put him in so many places,” Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups said. “He can do so many things because of his feel, and I don’t have to teach him, he just knows. And those things are quantified in numbers, or analytics, but those things are big. Big.”

As the Blazers continue getting a better feel for their roster, it’s clear Watford will be a rotational guy for them the rest of the season. Giving key minutes and becoming a force due to his versatility, the LSU standout has a bright future in Portland.