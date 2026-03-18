Warriors vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 18

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics just keep on winning, holding off a hungry Phoenix Suns team and star guard Devin Booker on Monday night.

Now, Boston is back in action at home against the Steph Curry-less Golden State Warriors, who have fallen to two games under .500 in the 2025-26 season. Golden State is in danger of falling to the No. 10 seed in the West, and it’s ruled out Curry, Moses Moody, Al Horford and Seth Curry for Wednesday’s game.

Boston has been rolling since Jayson Tatum (Achilles) returned to the lineup, and the star forward is looking more and more like himself, averaging 20.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 40.9 percent from the field.

Boston is the favorite to make the NBA Finals out of the Eastern Conference, but it still has some ground to make up if it wants to catch Detroit for the No. 1 seed.

Here’s a look at the odds for the Warriors-C’s battle on Wednesday night, as well as two of my favorite bets.

Warriors vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Warriors +11.5 (-112)

Celtics -11.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Warriors: +470

Celtics: -650

Total

216.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Warriors vs. Celtics How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 18

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Warriors record: 33-35

Celtics record: 45-23

Warriors vs. Celtics Injury Reports

Warriors Injury Report

Jimmy Butler – out

Steph Curry – out

Moses Moody – out

Al Horford – out

Seth Curry – out

LJ Cryer – questionable

Gary Payton II – probable

Quentin Post – questionable

Celtics Injury Report

Nikola Vucevic – out

John Tonje – out

Warriors vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Jaylen Brown OVER 4.5 Assists (-163)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jaylen Brown is a great target against Golden State:

Brown has been awesome in the 2025-26 season, averaging 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game for a Boston team that is firmly in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

While Brown isn’t known for his passing, he’s cleared 4.5 assists in 10 of his 12 games since the All-Star break, averaging 7.1 dimes per game during that stretch. So, he’s a little undervalued at this number against a short-handed Golden State Warriors team on Wednesday.

The return of Jayson Tatum has opened up a few more lanes for Brown on offense, but all season long he’s been a willing passer, which is why Boston’s offense is in the top five in the league.

I’ll buy him to reach his season average in assists on Wednesday night.

Warriors vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

The Warriors are set to play their 30th game this season with Steph Curry out of the lineup, and I’m fading their offense against a Boston defense that is No. 5 in the league in defensive rating and No. 1 in opponent points per game (107.1).

The Warriors are averaging just 108.5 points per game when Curry is out of the lineup, and they’ve scored 101 or fewer points in 11 of those games.

Boston plays at the slowest pace in the NBA, so the Warriors are going to need to be efficient in their chances if they want to get OVER their team total on Wednesday.

In addition to Curry sitting, Al Horford and Moses Moody – two of the more reliable players in this rotation – are also out tonight. I think this will be an offensive struggle for Golden State against Boston’s elite defense.

Pick: Warriors Team Total UNDER 101.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.