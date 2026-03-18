Anthony Edwards Injury Update Drops Timberwolves' NBA Finals Odds, Playoff Odds

The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a major blow in their quest for a top-four seed in the Western Conference on Tuesday, as star guard Anthony Edwards was ruled out for 1-of-2 weeks with right knee inflammation.

Edwards missed Tuesday's win over the Phoenix Suns, and there's a chance he could miss the rest of March with the injury.

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards will be re-evaluated in 1 to 2 weeks due to right knee inflammation. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2026

The Timberwolves' upcoming scheduled (through March) features some tough games, including a road date with Boston and home games against Houston and Detroit:

Timberwolves Upcoming Games

vs. Utah

vs. Portland

@ Boston

vs. Houston

vs. Detroit

@ Dallas

That has led oddsmakers to shift the Wolves from +3500 to +4000 to win the NBA Finals this season, and DraftKings has moved them to +400 to make the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. While that may seem like the Wolves are a long shot to be in the play-in they have the best odds of the current top-six teams to fall out of that group in favor of the Suns.

A fall into the play-in field would be awful for Minnesota, as it would likely guarantee a first-round matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs. After Tuesday's win, the Wolves have a three-game cushion on the Suns in the Western Conference standings.

According to the The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, Edwards' knee injury is not considered srious, and the team wants to get him fully healthy ahead of the playoffs. Still, losing him for any stretch of time is a blow to Minnesota's ceiling -- especially on offense.

Hearing that Anthony Edwards’ condition is not considered serious. The inflammation got to a point where he just needs rest to let it calm down. With the playoffs approaching, the priority is getting him fully healthy and ready to go for the postseason. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) March 17, 2026

This season, the All-NBA guard is averaging 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc. The Wolves are 7-4 in the 11 games that Edwards has missed, and he can only miss six more games if he wants to be eligible for end-of-season awards.

Minnesota is currently tied for the eighth-best odds to win the NBA Finals in the entire NBA, sitting just ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers (+5000). As long as Edwards returns during the regular season, Minnesota should be able to hold on to a top-six spot. However, moving up to the No. 4 spot or higher has become increasingly tough with the star guard set to miss at least a few games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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