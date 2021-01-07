LSU Survives Epic 94-92 OT Thriller With Georgia Behind Clutch Late Game Shooting

For much of the night, freshman Cam Thomas to find his shooting stroke. He was just 5-of-17 from the field on the evening but his perfect outing at the charity stripe, combined with late shot making from the Tigers helped LSU survive in overtime against Georgia 94-92.

Thomas scored eight of the Tigers' 14 overtime points to finish the game with a game high 26 points. But it was his final play of the game that stood out above all. Knowing he'd draw the double team as time wound down in the overtime period, Thomas patiently waited to draw the extra man and dish the ball to a wide open Darius Days.

The junior knocked down the critical shot that put the Tigers up 90-86 with 49.9 seconds to go and eventually pull out the win with free throws down the stretch. Despite the off night from the field, Thomas was able to break the consecutive free throw record with 42 consecutive makes.

LSU didn't want history to repeat itself as it found itself in a very similar situation it had been in just one game earlier. After controlling most of the first half against Florida, a quick 5-0 spurt right before the half ended left the game tied heading into the final 20 minutes.

In that game, the Gators were able to continue the run into the second half, using a 22-12 run to grab control of the game and what Will Wade said after was the difference in the game. On Wednesday in the PMAC against Georgia, after building a 38-31 lead with just under three minutes to go, an 11-4 run by the Bulldogs left the game tied at the break.

Not letting that run extend into the second half was important for this team to correct and a heap of issues contributed to this game being as close as it was.

It became evident early in this one that Georgia was making an emphasis at driving the ball into the paint, getting the Tigers out of rotation and kicking to the open perimeter player for open looks. The Bulldogs shot an efficient 7-of-15 from three-point range in the first half to keep them in the game while also controlling the glass with 21 boards, eight coming on the offensive end.

These were all corrections that needed to be made in the second half. The on-ball defense continued to be a struggle and the same can be said for the defensive rebounding. Georgia turned 15 offensive rebounds into 13 second chance points but the Tigers were able to offset the rebounding issues with 16 offensive rebounds of their own turning into 21 second chance points.

Perimeter and paint defense remains a glaring issue with this team as the Tigers were repeatedly beat off the dribble that led to open shots from three and 28 fast break points from the Bulldogs played right into what Georgia did well coming into the night.

"We were down 10 with nine minutes left. We put ourselves in a tough spot, but we picked up our energy and we picked up our urgency. I thought that helped us out," Wade said. "At the end of the day, every SEC game is hard to win. There is no easy SEC game. You have to dig it out. You have to find a way. That is part of life in this conference. There is no easy way up the mountain. It was a difficult win but at the end of the day we found a way. We made enough plays. We got just enough defensive stops. We made enough winning plays."

LSU will face a Missouri squad ranked No. 13 in the country on Saturday in St. Louis.