A’ja Wilson on Meeting Beyoncé, A’Two Sneaker Release & Lowe’s Commercial w/ Jalen Brunson

Reigning MVP A'ja Wilson sits down with Sports Illustrated’s Greg Cally live from the set of her latest commercial with Lowe's, where she stars alongside Jalen Brunson. Between takes, Wilson reflects on the continued rise of the WNBA, her growing impact on and off the court, and the moments that continue to shape her career at the highest level.

From chasing Becky Hammon on the all-time scoring list to confidently sizing up potential 1v1 matchups, A’ja speaks on the competitive edge that fuels her dominance. She also discusses her expanding footprint in culture, including her upcoming A’Two sneaker release, the return of the Houston Comets as part of the league’s continued growth, and what it meant to share a moment with Beyoncé.