LSU Tigers Facing Investigation Over Hiring of Men's Basketball Coach Will Wade

It's an exciting time for the LSU Tigers athletic department. The football team is starting a new era under head coach Lane Kiffin, and the men's basketball program happily welcomed back head coach Will Wade for his second stint with the program.

Both hires are program changers, and both hires have been under heavy scrutiny. Kififin's departure at Ole Miss has been one that brought a lot of heat to the Tigers' athletic department. The football program has basically become a villain to every other team around the country. For the hiring of Wade, things are taking a legal turn.

On Tuesday, WRAL News shared that the North Carolina State athletic department will be investigating LSU over the hiring of Wade.

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade walks the court during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"NC State has not agreed — and does not agree now — to release LSU from any liability. Instead, NC State is investigating whether LSU improperly induced Coach Wade to breach his employment agreement, induced Coach Wade to terminate his employment agreement, and interfered with the timing of termination of the employment agreement to result in lower liquidation damages — all to NC State’s detriment,” was NC State's response to LSU General Counsel Carlton Jones.

It appears the issue between the two schools is far from over.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wade spent just one season with the Wolfpack. Last year, the Wolfpack finished with a 20-14 record that led to an NCAA Tournament berth. After two seasons at McNeese, it appeared that Wade had found his long-term home with NC State. That was until the Tigers came calling.

Wade's first stint with LSU also ended in the messy variety. In 2022, Wade was relieved of his duties in Baton Rouge after recruiting violations began to surface. Five level 1 recruiting violations were enough for the program to look to someone else to lead the basketball team.

However, the times have changed. Well, they kind of have changed. Once again, Wade could be dealing with a legal matter, but this one is more on LSU's athletic department than the head coach.

In his first stint with the program, Wade won 105 games and took the Tigers to three NCAA Tournament bids. The program also earned a regular-season SEC title. It will be interesting to see how all of this plays out, and if things don't go the way the athletic department expects, what could be the next move?

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