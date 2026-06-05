LSU Lands Official Visit With 4-Star 2027 Point Guard

Will Wade is building his whole 2026-27 roster from the transfer portal and international signees, but the high school recruits are starting to flock to LSU.

Four-star point guard Tyrone Jamison, who graduates from Shreveport, La.'s Calvary Baptist Academy in 2027, will officially visit LSU on Sept. 4, per Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports. Along with LSU, Jamison will take official visits to Iowa on June 14 and Alabama on Oct. 10th.

He is currently the 51st ranked player in his class, 13th ranked point guard and second ranked player in Louisiana, according to 247Sports. Wade is having to recruit Jamison against other top tier SEC programs and coaches like Nate Oats at Alabama and John Calipari at Arkansas.

What does Jamison bring to the table?

Will Wade claps while coaching LSU in a 2022 game | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Jamison has great strengths running an offense. He can read a defense well and has a good knack to make the right decisions for his team to succeed, whether its himself taking the ball or dishing it off to his teammates and facilitating.

Jamison was named the MVP of the EYBL Session I in Atlanta— a major session for the top circuit for youth basketball—by The Circuit and was named to The Circuit's 2nd team in both the second and third sessions. He made more 3-pointers than any other player and was top 10 in both assists and points.

He plays calm under pressure and doesn't let the moment get to him, which will be key for success in the SEC. He made clutch free throws to send his team to overtime in a game at Session III. In that win, Jamison had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Jamison's ability to impact the game when not scoring is what makes him such an intriguing talent, and one that is coveted by many top coaches and programs.

Wade is pulling out all of the stop with Jamison's visit, having it scheduled the day before Lane Kiffin and the football team play their first game of the year at home against Clemson. The timing of the visit is a calculated method to show Jamison the strength and passion of the LSU fan base.

Oats and Alabama are doing the same thing, though. His Oct. 10 visit to Tuscaloosa comes on the same day that the Crimson Tide plays Georgia in football. Jamison is going to see some great days on campuses in the SEC.

Wade's ability as a recruiter should have him poised to make a big push for Jamison once September comes around and later when he is able to attend an LSU basketball game.

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