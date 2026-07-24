The 2026 edition of SEC Media Days in Tampa this week has featured a countless number of talking points, but it's no secret that the attention surrounding LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin headed into his media availability on Thursday was what most were looking forward to.

Kiffin was the first coach to take the podium Thursday morning, and it didn't take long until he was talking about his messy departure from Ole Miss.

Kiffin admitted that he wishes the way he left Oxford could have been different. Either way, it's clear he feels he has moved on to bigger and better things.

What Lane Kiffin Said About Ole Miss Departure

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin said that he wished he had not tried to push Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter to let him coach the Rebels in the College Football Playoff.

"I wish I would have gone in when I met with Keith and said, 'I've made the decision to go,'" Kiffin said, per ESPN. "I wish I would have just said, 'Hey, I'd like to coach the team,' and he'd say, 'No.' And I'd say, 'Hey, OK, I appreciate it.' [I wish I'd] move on [and] never even discussed it again."

In typical Kiffin style, he used a funny but interesting analogy when talking about the split.

"That's really like you're in a marriage," Kiffin said. "You're leaving the marriage that she thought was great. It was great for six years, and you're leaving it in order to go to another woman who she despises. 'Oh, but let me stay in the house for a couple more weeks with the kids, and I might bring some of the kids with me. You're OK with it, right?' And then I'm going to leave. And then

it's going to be like, 'I understand.' There was no way to do what I was trying to do."

On top of that, Kiffin touched on his relationship with Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding. Both of them have made it clear they maintain a friendship, but they've each been brutally honest about their feelings toward the way their coaching partnership ended with the Rebels.

"I don't expect Pete Golding to agree with everything I do, nor would I agree with everything he said in press conferences during that transition," Kiffin said. "That's not going to happen. It's not my job to do what he wants. It's not his job to do what I want."

It's safe to say that this entire ordeal will continue to make headlines until Ole Miss and LSU settle things on the field in Oxford on Sept. 19.

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