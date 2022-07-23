Skip to main content

LSU to Unveil Pete Maravich Statue July 25

The LSU legend and three-time All-American joins elite company with his own statue on campus
LSU is set to unveil the statue of Pete Maravich, the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, on Monday, July 25th. The statue will stand alongside Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Bob Pettit on the north side of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Arguably the greatest college basketball player of all-time, Maravich shattered the record books during his time at the collegiate level. His scoring ability was second to none, putting up numbers basketball fans may never see again.

Pete Maravich shoots a jumper against Kentucky in Rupp Arena in 1968. 

Pete Maravich shoots a jumper against Kentucky in Rupp Arena in 1968. 

Maravich scored 3,667 points in three seasons at LSU, averaging 44.2 points per game from 1967 to 1970, while also being named the Naismith Award winner in 1970. Despite no shot clock being used at the time along with the absence of a three-point line, Maravich’s records still stand.

On his way to shattering the record books, Maravich was named a three-time first-team All-American with the Tigers before entering the NBA Draft. At the professional ranks, Maravich was a five-time NBA All-Star.

After being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1987, and shortly after his death in 1988, the LSU Assembly Center was renamed the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Monday’s celebration is long overdue as Maravich joins elite company on the LSU campus having their own statue.

The public portion of the ceremony and the unveiling will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the plaza. There will be an invitation only ceremony in the practice facility at 6 p.m. prior to the public unveiling, with a private reception to take place afterward inside the PMAC.

