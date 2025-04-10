LSU Women's Basketball Transfer Portal Update: Trio of Key Contributors Depart
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers continue working through a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program looking to revamp the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Mulkey and Co. will lose All-SEC forward Aneesah Morrow to the 2025 WNBA Draft along with multiple players to the free agent market, but have their sights set on available players.
On Monday, Mulkey and the Tigers signed coveted Notre Dame forward Kate Koval to jumpstart the offseason.
“Having recruited Kate out of High School, we are very aligned in our vision for her personal development and the impact she can have on our program,” Coach Kim Mulkey said.
“Tiger fans will love the skill, physicality and passion that Kate will bring with her to Baton Rouge!”
Koval had a successful ACC All-Freshman season at Notre Dame, playing a key role in the Irish reaching the Sweet 16. She averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Koval led Notre Dame with 55 blocks throughout the season; she recorded six games with 4+ blocks.
Now, it's about continuing to attack the portal this offseason in search of new pieces to add to the roster.
"As competitors, nothing softens the blow that you're this close to another Final Four (indicating), but being old like I am and being around awhile, I've learned to keep perspective," Mulkey said following LSU's Elite Eight loss.
"And time will help me think about things through the course of the year on things that we did that were really amazing, and -- and the portal, right?
"It's time to get in the portal. This one leaves, this one goes, this one comes. So next year we'll start this thing up again and see what kind of team you have and go to work."
But which members of the 2024-25 roster have revealed a departure from Baton Rouge?
The Transfer Portal Departures:
The First Entry: Sa'Myah Smith [Forward]
LSU redshirt-sophomore Sa'Myah Smith has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Baton Rouge.
Smith, who wrapped up her third year with the Tigers on Sunday in the Elite Eight, became a key contributor during the NCAA Tournament.
After suffering a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in her knee early in the 2023-24 season, Smith bounced back for the Kim Mulkey's program late in the Tigers' recent season.
She posted averages of 6.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game this year, but her production skyrocketed in the tournament after posting double-doubles in both the Round of 32 and Sweet 16.
Smith joined the LSU Tigers during Mulkey's second season at the helm of the program where she earned limited minutes during LSU's 2023 National Championship run.
Now, after three seasons in Baton Rouge, Smith will depart in search of a new home for her final two seasons of eligibility.
The Second Entry: Last-Tear Poa [Guard]
LSU guard Last-Tear Poa has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons, she revealed via social media last Wednesday.
Poa, a member of Kim Mulkey's 2023 National Championship squad, has played a pivotal role for the Tigers across her trio of seasons in the Bayou State.
During the 2024-25 season, Poa appeared in 30 games and made 15 starts for LSU.
She averaged 2.0 points and 1.9 assists across 12.8 minutes a night while playing a role in the Tigers' run to the Elite Eight.
Poa joined LSU ahead of the 2022-23 season after transferring in from Northwest Florida State as a JUCO prospect.
She will look to exercise an extra year of eligibility due to the new JUCO ruling the NCAA passed recently.
The Third Entry: Aalyah Del Rosario [Forward]
The former five-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle showed flashes during her freshman campaign with the Tigers, but was unable to take that next step in her second year.
The 6-foot-6 frontcourt piece averaged 4.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds during the 2023-24 season.
Fast forward to this past year and Del Rosario averaged two points and two rebounds a night on 41.7 percent shooting in six minutes per game.
