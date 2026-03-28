LSU Women's Basketball vs. Duke Blue Devils Start Time and How to Watch in Sweet 16

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers will return to action on Friday night for a Sweet 16 showdown against the Duke Blue Devils at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento (Calif.).

In what will be the seventh time overall - and the second time this season - LSU and Duke will meet on the basketball court with a berth to the Elite Eight on the line.

"I think their confidence is out of the roof too. They won the league. They didn't change anything. Their identity and our identity is the same as it was last time we played. You just perfect what you do," Mulkey said of the Blue Devils.

"And I think that they just do things better now than they did then, whether it's defense, whether it's executing things on the offensive end. And all that's because of playing games and playing more games together and having success."

Friday’s NCAA Tournament showdown is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. CT on ESPN with Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst) and Jess Sims (reporter) on the call.

Mulkey’s record in NCAA Tournament games at home improved to 26-2 with victories over Jacksonville and Texas Tech to open the postseason - while LSU’s home record in the NCAA Tournament moved to 27-4.

During Mulkey's leadership, the Bayou Bengals have made their way to five straight seasons as a host site, which is the most in succession for the program.

Sweet 16 Gameday In Sacramento



🆚 Duke

📍 Golden 1 Center

⏰ 9:00 p.m. CT

📊 https://t.co/91JUIokgef

📻 100.7 FM (https://t.co/7SUQwZzzmV)

📺 ESPN (https://t.co/bOqdeXSm8u) pic.twitter.com/9IesuE8g0M — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 27, 2026

Now, all eyes are on the Sweet 16 clash against the Duke Blue Devils with a berth to the Elite Eight on the line with Flau'jae Johnson and Co. looking to remain alive in the NCAA Tournament.

"Flau'Jae, she won the national championship her freshman year, and, boy, she was on a team with some really outstanding older players. So I'm sure she learned a lot from those players.

"She's never really wanted to embrace being a leader. She just kind of wants to do good and be a good player and a good person. And sometimes you have to be a leader. And I think she's embraced it this year."

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. CT on ESPN with the LSU Tigers and Duke Blue Devils receiving the final game of the night in Sacramento.

More LSU News:

LSU Basketball's Will Wade Receives Lucrative Contract With Massive Roster Investment

Kim Mulkey's Take: LSU Women's Basketball Eyeing Major Win Over Duke Blue Devils

Lane Kiffin Intrigued By This LSU Football Position Group Amid Massive Offseason

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