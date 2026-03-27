LSU Basketball's Will Wade Receives Lucrative Contract With Massive Roster Investment

In a move that sent shockwaves across the college basketball scene, the LSU Tigers officially hired Will Wade in what will be his second stint at the helm of the program in Baton Rouge.

Wade, who made the decision to depart NC State after one season in Raleigh, will be the first LSU Basketball coach to return to LSU to reassume the head coach position since Harry Rabenhorst, whose 29-season tenure was split before and after World War II.

“This was not an easy decision, because of how much respect and appreciation I have for NC State, but the opportunity to return to Louisiana State University is deeply personal,” said Wade.

“This is our chance to come home — to a place that has shaped me, where the passion for basketball runs deep, and where the expectations match the opportunity."

The wheels were put in motion late Tuesday night as reports began circulating with the deal ultimately coming to fruition on Thursday morning with Wade ultimately arriving in Baton Rouge that evening.

Wade, nicknamed The General, won 20 games or more across three-of-the-five-seasons Wade was at the helm of the LSU program. He finished his first stint with a record of 105-51.

Our Fearless Leader has Returned pic.twitter.com/fU8xpsZJjE — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) March 27, 2026

“I’m incredibly excited about the challenge ahead — about developing young men, competing for championships, and representing the state of Louisiana with pride. There’s a standard at LSU, and I’m energized to embrace it fully. I can’t wait to get home and get to work," Wade said.

But there's a collective buy-in for Wade with his contract proving just that - along with his roster cash pool.

According to Wade's contract obtained by WAFB News in Baton Rouge, he has signed a seven-year deal worth north of $30 million.

The current deal will pay him $4 million in the first year of the deal and will increase by $100,000 until he makes $4.5 million in each of the final two years of his lucrative contract.

But there will also be critical incentives in the contract: The General will be paid $50,000 if he gets LSU to the NCAA Tournament and $100,000 if LSU reaches the Round of 32.

Source: Will Wade’s deal with LSU is for 7 years and is expected to surpass $30 million in total salary. pic.twitter.com/SWVfF7vGuA — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) March 26, 2026

Wade will receive $300,000 if the Tigers reach the Final Four and $800,000 if they win the national championship.

LSU will also provide Wade a roster budget north of $12 million with the collective buy-in on full display in Baton Rouge.

Now, with Wade back in Baton Rouge, all eyes are on the Bayou Bengals as the new era of LSU Basketball is set to begin with the program's new shot-caller returning for his second stint.

More LSU News:

The Eye-Catchers: LSU Football Opens Spring Camp With Multiple Tigers Turning Heads

LSU Basketball Pulls Off Historic Move in Hiring Away NC State Wolfpack HC Will Wade

Lane Kiffin Intrigued By This LSU Football Position Group Amid Massive Offseason

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