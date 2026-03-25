Lane Kiffin Intrigued By This LSU Football Position Group Amid Massive Offseason

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers opened Spring Camp on Tuesday morning in Baton Rouge with the next phase of the offseason now underway for the program.

In what has been a chaotic stretch for LSU, Kiffin and Co. have returned to the field with the Tigers looking to maximize the next for weeks of practice under new leadership.

"Excited to be out there today. A lot of work since we've got here has gone into obviously building the roster, but all the things around the program. Day one today, to finally be able to be out there in a practice format was great," Kiffin said on Tuesday.

"Kind of had a moment before too of just reminding myself of how grateful I am to be here, appreciative, but also the responsibility level that I have coming here to LSU, to the people of Louisiana, the great players and coaches that have been here before.

But there is one position group that has the chance to take that next step in 2026 with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. calling the shots: the running back room.

LSU returns both Harlem Berry and Caden Durham from the 2025 roster while adding Wisconsin Dilin Jones via the Transfer Portal with a chance to utilize a deep rotation this fall.

Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers retained the former No. 1 RB in America this offseason after inking Harlem Berry to a new deal.



Now, the Louisiana native is back in Baton Rouge for Year 2 with the Tigers.



The 5-star back worked closely with LSU RB coach Kevin Smith on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/Aofoa4cZ9b — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 24, 2026

Berry totaled 491 yards rushing on 104 carries and two touchdowns as a true freshman in 2025 where his workload increased dramatically across the final four games of the regular season.

Now, there's buzz brewing surrounding the position room with running backs coach Kevin Smith leading the way for his new crew

Lane Kiffin's Take: The Running Back Room

Kevin Smith's Coaching Ability:

"Kevin has done a great job, you know. I love his story of being such a great player. I think he's the all-time rushing leader in Florida. Since we gave him really his first full-time job at FAU, Devin Singletary, that led the country in rushing and touchdowns there, and then to have Quinshon [Judkins] and then the previous running back last year [Kewan Lacy]. He's done a really great job with guys and he's easy to recruit to because of that.

"He's very intense out there. Love having him around and such a really big part of establishing our culture now that he's been with us really the whole time, except for one year."

Courtesy of Harlem Berry's Instagram.

Expectations on Harlem Berry: Comparatively Speaking to Kewan Lacy

"That was a tremendous season and a record-breaking season, broke most of the records that Deuce [McAllister} had. That's a long ways to go. We've had one day out there. We don't even have pads on yet. We've had times where we've had three that kind of equal out in their playing time.

"We've had times where we've had one and then a drop off to two. When there's a drop off from one to two, a really big drop, now that workload increases and you're able to have giant seasons like that. That part's out of their control a little bit too."

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