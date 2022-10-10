LSU Women's Basketball Commit Mikaylah Williams Inks NIL Deal

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers have hit the recruiting trail with force this offseason. After landing the No. 1 player in the 2023 class, Mikaylah Williams, the recent LSU commit is already gaining the attention of companies for NIL deals.

Last week, Williams inked a deal with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys. After a rule change in April allowed Louisiana high school athletes to sign NIL deals, Williams is capitalizing off of her chances rather quickly.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join The G Team,” Williams said on social media. “I’m thankful that Gordon sees the potential in high school athletes like me. Ready to get it done.”

McKernan, who has become a face of the NIL movement in LSU athletics, also went to social media to express his excitement to add Williams to his team.

“I’d be a fool to not sign MK,” McKernan said. “In addition to her unmatched skill on the court, her character is nothing short of admirable. Her zest for life, hunger for growth, and love for family spoke to me.”

A 6-foot-1 combo guard out of Parkway High School, Williams averaged 23 points, 8 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. In a thrilling 5A state championship game this spring, Williams led Parkway to the title in her junior campaign.

Williams released a final five list that included LSU, Duke, Baylor, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, but Mulkey ultimately secured the Louisiana product, keeping her home.

For Mulkey to land a player of Williams’ caliber again shows the new standard of LSU Women’s Basketball.

The meteoric rise of the Lady Tigers has been something special since Mulkey has taken over the program. An eye-opening year one under this new staff proved this group was on the rise, but this 2022 offseason has confirmed this program is here for the long haul.