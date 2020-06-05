Report: LSU Big Man Recruit Moussa Cisse Postponing Commitment Amid Social Unrest

When Lausanne Collegiate School center Moussa Cisse announced to ESPN last week that he'd be reclassifying to the 2020 class, everyone was left on pins and needles wondering where he'd go.

As part of his interview, Cisse said he'd be making a commitment decision sometime this week, but now he's put that timeline on hold. On Friday, 247Sports reported that Cisse will be postponing his commitment amid the social unrest rocking the country at this time.

"It’s bigger than basketball what’s going on right now," a source told 247Sports. "We are to wait until things calm down a little bit."

Cisse is currently ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2020 class by 247Sports. LSU is considered to be the favorite to land Cisse but when he does decide he's ready to commit he will also be considering Memphis, Kentucky, Florida State, Georgia and Georgetown.

"In terms of my college decision, I'm looking for a good explanation of how I am going to be used," Cisse told ESPN's Johnathan Givony last week. "I'm not worried about starting, or minutes. If I work hard that will take care of itself."

If Cisse does ultimately decide to come to Baton Rouge, the Tigers will be adding a game altering big man to the fold next season. At 6-foot-10, 220 pounds, Cisse's most important attribute would be his ability to defend at the rim.

Cisse, whose 7-foot-4 wingspan not only helped him grab 15.3 rebounds a contest in what became his final high school season, but also saw him block 9.2 shots per game. In the Nike EYBL, going against some of the top talent in the country, Cisse blocked 4.5 shots per game.

LSU could potentially wind up getting Darius Days and Trendon Watford back as well, which would provide further depth in a frontcourt that went just three deep in 2019. Sprinkle in Shareef O'Neal, who like Days, is more of a stretch big that can make an impact on the glass, and there's some real diversity in the rotations Wade can use in 2020.

The Tigers' roster is far from settled but adding a player like Cisse this late in the recruiting process would be a monumental win for Wade and the basketball program.