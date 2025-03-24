Prized LSU Basketball Forward, Former Four-Star Set to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
LSU redshirt-freshman forward Corey Chest has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge.
Chest, one of the top prospects in Louisiana coming out of high school, made 26 appearances for the Tigers this season with 19 starts.
The youngster averaged 6.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.7% from the field during his second season in Baton Rouge.
“It’s energy, it’s effort,” LSU head coach Matt McMahon said about Chest’s talents. “Nothing I can coach. He just has a natural feel for how to go chase rebounds and pursue the ball, and he continues to do it at a high level. One of the better instinctual rebounders I’ve been around in my time.”
After three seasons of high school ball in Louisiana, Chest went up to Missouri for his senior campaign to play for Link Academy, one of the top prep schools in the country.
Now, he's set to find a new home after a pair of seasons under Matt McMahon and the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge.
“There will be plenty of time to reflect on that,” McMahon said. “The disappointing piece is it felt like our trajectory was good, winning the nine games in the league last year to get in the top half, having a strong non-conference schedule there, going 11-2.
“Just unable to get the job done at the level required, combination of injuries, the overwhelming level of talent and quality of teams in the SEC. Just weren’t able to produce the type of results we wanted in league play.”
