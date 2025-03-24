Prized LSU Basketball Forward, Former Four-Star Set to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

LATE NIGHT PORTAL: LSU forward Corey Chest (@jazzworlddd) is entering the transfer portal, he told @LeagueRDY.



Chest is a former four-star recruit who spent two seasons at LSU, redshirting one. Will have serious high-major interest.



He averaged 6.1PPG, 6.6RPG and 1.2BPG in… pic.twitter.com/qMgWJWEaFn