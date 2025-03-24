The Final Betting Lines: LSU Women's Basketball vs. Florida State in NCAA Tourney
Kim Mulkey and the No. 3 seeded LSU Tigers will gear up for a Second Round clash against the Florida State Seminoles on Monday with a chance to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16.
Mulkey and Co. are fresh off of a dominant NCAA Tournament opener after taking down San Diego State in the First Round on Saturday.
Now, all focus has shifted towards stopping elite bucket-getter Ta'Niya Latson and the Seminoles in Baton Rouge.
Latson leads the nation in points per game with 25.0 points a night while leading the Seminoles to an impressive 2024-25 season to this point.
Who will be tasked with slowing down Florida State's electrifying scorer? Mulkey explains.
"When she has the ball in her hands it could be Poa; it could be Flau'jae depending on who is the game. It could be Shay. It could be Mikaylah. Mjracle is our defensive stopper. So I can't just tell you specifically who is going to end up on her," Mulkey said on Saturday.
"Dead-ball situations, certainly it will be me looking at who is in the game and go, you make sure you stay with her right here. But they all know their assignment, and she's such a tremendous player. She is going to get her points. She shoots it 20 times a game. She's going to get her points.
"What you have to do is try your best to contain her where she doesn't hit 50 on you, and then don't let the unexpected player have an all-world game. They are just so talented that you just really have to know, you can focus on her, but you really have to be very cognizant of those others that score in double figures."
LSU enters Monday night's contest as double-digit favorites with all eyes set to be on the Tigers with the chance to clinch a Sweet 16 berth.
The Final Betting Lines: LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles
(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread:
- LSU: (-10.5)
- Florida State: (+10.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-575)
- Florida State: (+425)
Over/Under: 169.5 (-110)
The LSU Tigers will enter the clash in Baton Rouge as 10.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring Mulkey's crew following an impressive Round 1 victory over San Diego State.
