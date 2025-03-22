The Final Prediction: LSU Women's Basketball vs. San Diego State in the Tournament
Kim Mulkey and the No. 3 seeded LSU Tigers will take on the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday night with tipoff set for 9:15 p.m. CT in Baton Rouge.
The LSU-SDSU game will be the final NCAA Tournament game on Saturday to tipoff. No. 6 Florida State will take on No. 11 George Mason at 6:45 p.m. in the PMAC on ESPN2.
What's the latest Injury Report into the matchup? The final prediction for Saturday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center?
The Preview and Predictions: Round of 64 Showdown
How to Watch: LSU Tigers vs. San Diego State Aztecs
Start Time: 9:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 22
Channel: ESPN
Location: Baton Rouge (La.)
The Injury Update: Flau'Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow
Johnson has been nursing a shin injury where she sat out of the SEC Tournament in order to work through rehabilitation.
For Morrow, she re-aggravated a foot injury during SEC Tournament play after coming down awkwardly in the quarterfinal matchup.
Mulkey's Take on Johnson: "She still has those memories and wants to do that every single year. That's great motivation... She's healthy, I don't know why they wear those boots, but I think they got used to it. Flau'Jae is ready to go."
Johnson's Thoughts: "If you get on that court, then you're not hurt. There's no excuse. You have to be good to go."
Flau'Jae on Rehabbing the Injury: "It really hasn't been difficult. It was a change for me but i think it changed my perspective for the better. I've seen the game from a different point of view so I can help my team. I learned to love the hard things."
Morrow weighed in on being in a boot and her status moving forward. All in all, she's good to go for Saturday night in Baton Rouge and confident heading into the clash.
"People see me in a boot, then I go get a double double. It's just to take some stress off. We know how much time we spent in treatment," Morrow said on Friday.
The Betting Lines: LSU Tiges vs. San Diego State Aztecs
Spread:
- LSU: (-26.5)
- San Diego State: (+26.5)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (Closed)
- San Diego State: (Closed)
Over/Under: 144.5
The LSU Tigers will enter the clash in Baton Rouge as 26.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring Mulkey's crew at home to enter the NCAA Tournament.
The Prediction: Tigers Advance to the Round of 32
Mulkey and Co. enter the showdown as over 25-point favorites with the program looking to handle business in Baton Rouge.
With Johnson and Morrow back in the mix, the Tigers will once again be in good hands with the veteran tandem set to be alongside star sophomore Mikaylah Williams.
LSU's "Big 3" has the chance to lead them to a win in Round 1, but will need contributions down the line in order to thrive in this year's NCAA Tournament.
“I know to get through this tournament it’s going to take everybody,” Johnson said. “Yeah, we’re the ‘big three’, but it’s going to take a big eight to get to where we want to go.
"I know this because of how hard the Elite Eight was last year. You looked down the bench and you’re like, dang, we need one more, we need two more. We need everybody. Everybody is important. We have to be accountable about what we do off the court and on the court.”
Final Score Prediction: LSU 83, San Diego State 56
