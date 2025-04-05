The Latest Buzz on LSU Women's Basketball Star Flau'Jae Johnson's Decision
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers are in the midst of a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program set to reconstruct the roster ahead of the 2025-26 season.
There will clearly be an emphasis on adding players through the NCAA Transfer Portal during the window, but retaining the current talent is of the utmost importance.
It starts with All-American guard Flau'Jae Johnson.
Following LSU's Elite Eight loss to the UCLA Bruins last weekend, Johnson had a 48-hour window to declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft. per league rules.
The deadline came and went with Johnson electing to utilize her final season of college eligibility.
Now, with a decision made on whether she would remain in college or go the professional route, there's a twist.
Johnson could either return to LSU or explore opportunities via the NCAA Transfer Portal before the window closes on April 23.
It's clear the belief and appreciation Mulkey has towards her star guard with the program willing to open its checkbook for the All-American.
Mulkey dove into Johnson's impact on LSU and what it means to have her in Baton Rouge.
"I remember when I took the LSU job, Flau'Jae Johnson was the first McDonald's All-American that I signed at LSU. I had not coached and won anything at LSU, and she came to LSU," Mulkey said.
"So she jump-started our program, really. And then the portal helped us. We brought in Angel and lots of other players. But Flau'Jae was a high school All-American and we got her. So I'm forever indebted to Flau'Jae Johnson."
Before making any future decisions, Johnson took time to reflect on the journey of the Tigers' season and what it's meant to her along the way following the program's Elite Eight loss to UCLA.
"First, I want to just want to thank God. Like, I feel like this season I went through so much, and I really, like, overcame a lot. You know what I'm saying? I feel like the number one thing is my relationship with God," Johnson said on Sunday.
"Like, it got so much better because that's who I ran to when stuff got hard. Then when I went to God, I was able to open up to my teammates, I was able to open up to Coach Mulkey, and I thought I became a better person.
"I became -- I really became a leader. That's who I am at heart, and that's -- like, I want to continue to be a better person.
"So we had success, we made history, but man, I have sisters for life and God, man, he's so good. Like, even in this moment of defeat, like, I'm still, like, thank you, Jesus, for the opportunity, you know? So I think there's a lot to be learned from this.
"Definitely going to sit back and learn, but just gained so much perspective from this year. It was beautiful."
Johnson is coming off of a career year for LSU after averaging 18.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 46.4 percent shooting from the field.
Now, the question remains: Will Johnson remain in Baton Rouge or enter the NCAA Transfer Portal?
This week, Notre Dame star Olivia Miles, who was projected as the No. 2 pick by ESPN’s Michael Voepel, decided to forgo the draft and enter the transfer portal.
It's become a normality for players to enter the portal in search of financial compensation, and with Johnson serving as one of the faces of college basketball, she could demand a hefty payday.
She has an On3 NIL Valuation of $1.5 million, which places her in the No. 1 slot in the women’s college basketball NIL rankings and No. 2 in the On3 Women’s NIL 100.
The relationship Johnson and Mulkey have developed over the last three years is, undoubtedly, one that could set the stage for a return to Baton Rouge.
But outside offers from other programs could certainly be a piece to monitor with Johnson quickly emerging as one of the faces of college basketball.
