The Sweet 16 Start Time: LSU Women's Basketball vs. North Carolina State Matchup
Kim Mulkey and the No. 3 seeded LSU Tigers took down the Florida State Seminoles on Monday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center behind a complete effort from top to bottom.
The Tigers were led by sophomore Mikaylah Williams despite early foul trouble, but the contributions from the entire roster led the program to an impressive second half run.
"I said this in the playoffs: Everybody has got to be on the same page. And I feel like two games we’ve proven we’re on the same page. Everybody’s got to be healthy," Mulkey said on Monday.
"I felt Flau’Jae might have hurt herself, but what she said happened when I took her out early, she bumped knees. She bumped knees with somebody.
"For [Flau'Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams] to get in foul trouble and Shay to get in foul trouble and our players on the floor, our bench players to really just keep competing and to go in at halftime up one, that was big for us. That was big for us. That was big for their confidence."
Now, it's a date against the North Carolina State Wolfpack for the Tigers this weekend in the Sweet 16 with Mulkey looking forward to a foe the program faced earlier this season.
"I recall that I love Wes, their coach, Moore. Great guard play. Great guard play. We were able to beat them, and Wes was very complimentary of our team after the game," Mulkey said.
"So you’ll see outstanding guard play. I think it will be two well-coached teams. And we’re vying to win one more game to get to an Elite Eight. They beat some good teams in the ACC. So they’re probably much better today than they were when we played them, and I hope and think that we’re much better."
The Women's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 schedule has been revealed with the LSU Tigers set to take on the Wolfpack this Friday.
The Sweet 16 Schedule: Women's NCAA Tournament Edition
Region 1 — Spokane
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 NC State
March 28 — 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN
No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 5 Ole Miss
March 28 — 10 p.m. ET – ESPN
Region 2 – Birmingham
2. Duke vs. 3. North Carolina
March 28 – 2:30 p.m. ET – ESPN
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 4 Maryland
March 28 — 5 p.m. ET – ESPN
Region 3 – Birmingham
No. 2 TCU vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
March 29 — 1 p.m. ET – ABC
No. 1 Texas vs. No. 5 Tennessee
March 29 — 3:30 p.m. ET – ABC
Region 4 – Spokane
No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 2 UConn
March 29 — 5:30 p.m. ET – ESPN
No. 1 USC vs. No. 5 Kansas State
March 29– 8 p.m. ET – ESPN
