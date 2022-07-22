Three Players Who Can Make An Immediate Impact for Mulkey's Squad

Kim Mulkey is back out on the recruiting trail this weekend, traveling to Atlanta, Ga. as she looks to develop this 2023 recruiting class. The AP Coach of the Year has taken this LSU Women’s Basketball program to the next level since her arrival, now looking to continue building for the future.

Mulkey’s 2022 recruiting class is on campus as they go through summer workouts in preparation for this season. Headlined by Georgia native and four-star recruit Flau’Jae Johnson, the roster this coaching staff has assembled is more than ready to advance past the first-round of the NCAA Tournament.

The 2022 high school class Mulkey has put together is one thing, but her transfer portal class is another. With the No. 1 player in the portal, Angel Reese, departing Maryland and taking her talent to Baton Rouge, it’s safe to say this program is prepared to take that next step with the options on this roster.

Here are three additions to the 2022 roster who can step in and impact the Tigers immediately:

Angel Reese - Forward - Maryland Transfer

The 6-foot-3 forward was a force for the Terrapins throughout their 2021-22 season. Averaging 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, Reese’s inside presence is exactly what the Tigers need heading into next season.

A five-star recruit out of high school, Reese exceeded expectations once at the college level, becoming the first Maryland player to average a double-double since 1975. Her elite footwork paired with incredible size down low is what will give LSU the push they need in the paint.

“Angel is coming to Baton Rouge as one of the most dynamic players in the country,” Mulkey said. “She’s an outstanding scorer with a knack for rebounding that will make an immediate impact in our front-court. I’m excited to get Angel on campus this summer and get to work!”

Flau’Jae Johnson - Guard - Marietta, GA.

The four-star guard out of Georgia is the highest rated recruit in Mulkey’s 2022 class, taking her senior year by storm. At 5-foot-10, Johnson possesses great size at the guard position, using it to her advantage in the paint.

The Jordan Brand Classic MVP isn’t just a hooper. Signed to Jay-Z’s label, the hip-hop star succeeds off the floor as well, labeled as a viral sensation throughout her final two years in high school.

Johnson will thrive with NIL at LSU, totaling over 1 million followers across her social media platforms.

“Flau'jae is a guard who can play any perimeter position at a high level,” Mulkey said. “She handles the ball exceptionally well and she couples that with great court vision as well as having the ability to shoot the three. She has a tremendous work ethic and will be a great guard for us. Flaujae has a tremendous passion for the game of basketball and we can’t wait to get her on the court inside the PMAC.”

Kateri Poole - Guard - Ohio State Transfer

At 5-foot-8, the junior guard provides the Tigers with a quick ball-handler who can plug in as a playmaker for LSU. With the loss of numerous guards, it was imperative for Mulkey to dive into the portal and find an instant weapon.

A five-star recruit in the 2020 class, Poole played in all 20 games as a true-freshman for the Buckeyes, getting significant minutes as a youngster. Her athleticism is a piece of her game Mulkey and the Tigers are most excited about adding to this roster.

“(Poole) is a tough, physical guard that brings energy and excitement every time she steps on the court,” Mulkey said. “Having played in the PMAC during March Madness for Ohio State, I know Kateri is looking forward to returning and playing in front of our amazing fans!”