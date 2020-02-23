LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

A Look At the Net: Where Does LSU Basketball Stand After Win at South Carolina

Glen West

Before LSU's 86-80 win over South Carolina on Saturday night, Will Wade laid out his goal for this 2020 team and it started with the Tigers earning a double bye, which would almost assuredly land LSU a berth to the NCAA tournament.

"If we get to double bye we're gonna get in the NCAA Tournament. Then you can you can play it out from there," Wade said.

Well that meant finishing these last five regular season games off the right way and LSU got off to a good start with the win over the Gamecocks. As a result, the Tigers made a slight move in the NET rankings on Sunday, moving from No. 30 to No. 29 with the win.

Only Kentucky (No. 21) and Auburn (No. 28) ranked higher than the Tigers in the SEC, with Florida and Alabama coming in at No. 34 and No. 40.

The move also ensured that if the 2020 season were to end today, the Tigers would have a 99.7% chance of making the NCAA tournament, likely as a No. 5 seed. That's a pretty dramatic improvement in just 24 hours as before the game LSU was projected to receive no higher than a No. 7 seed.

But there are still four remaining games on the schedule, the toughest of which lies directly in front of the purple and gold. LSU travels to Gainesville on Wednesday to take on the Gators, a team that has won three of four including most recently, a six point loss at No. 10 Kentucky.

LSU played some of its best ball in recent memory against the Gamecocks, leading by as many as 19 in the second-half before that age old script reared its ugly head in the final five minutes. The Tigers will need to put 40 minutes together to beat a Gators team that's playing its best ball of the year.

The ultimate goal, making the NCAA tournament, is well within reach for this team that despite its deficiencies, is in control of it's destiny.

"I just wanted to make the NCAA tournament with this team. If we could just make the NCAA tournament, I thought that would be a very, very good year," Wade said. "I told my staff this other day, like guys, our goal at the beginning of the year was just find a way to squeeze this team into the NCAA Tournament. That was our goal."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 12 LSU Baseball vs Eastern Kentucky

Tigers hope to finish up and down week with a rubber match victory

Glen West

LSU Pitcher Jaden Hill Ready to Take SEC by Storm After Injury-Riddled 2019 Season

Hill talks rehab process, role models while making injury return

Harrison Valentine

Landon Marceaux's Career Day Fuels No. 12 LSU to 6-3 Win Over Eastern Kentucky to Even Series

Marceaux throws career-high eight shutout innings in win.

Glen West

Live Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 12 LSU Baseball vs Eastern Kentucky Game Two

Tigers look to even up series with Colonels on Saturday

Glen West

LSU Survives Another Late Game Comeback to Get Back in the Win Column, Defeat Gamecocks 86-80

Sharpshooting and free throws help Tigers pick up much needed road SEC win

Glen West

Preview: LSU Basketball Facing Best Defense in the SEC with South Carolina

Gamecocks statistically ranked No. 1 in the SEC on defense

Glen West

Live Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 12 LSU Baseball vs Eastern Kentucky Game 1

LSU hopes to get sour midweek loss out of mouths

Glen West

Offensive Woes Continue for No. 12 LSU Baseball, Drop Game One to Eastern Kentucky 2-0

Tigers shutout at home for first time since March, 2019

Glen West

LSU Coach Will Wade Details Preseason Goals and How They've Been Altered Throughout Season

Wade thinks a slight defensive improvement will translate to more wins down the stretch

Glen West

Five LSU Football Players With the Most to Gain From Spring Practice

Slot receiver, center positions up for grabs as spring approaches

Glen West

by

Bostonfan1967