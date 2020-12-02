Two LSU Basketball Signees Named to 2021 SI99 List

Fudge, Colbert among the Tigers' exciting new crop of talent, bring length and versatility to the program

LSU 2021 signees Jerrell Colbert and Alex Fudge were named to the inaugural SI99 basketball rankings on Wednesday. Colbert was ranked as the No. 34 overall player and No. 7 center while Fudge was ranked the No. 55 overall prospect and No. 13 small forward in the 2021 class.

The Tigers have a total of four players committed in the 2021 class, including Colbert, Fudge, guard Brandon Murray and center Bradley Ezewiro. Three have signed with Ezewiro the only player who has yet to officially sign with the Tigers.

"The prevailing theme in the inaugural SI99 hoops rankings is size and versatility," said SI All-American basketball recruiting director Jason Jordan. "The vast majority of the top-tier players are truly position-less, with a wide variety of skills that will translate immediately at the next level and, ultimately, in the NBA."

Size and versatility is exactly what this team will need next year as Cam Thomas, Javonte Smart, Trendon Watford and Darius Days aren't locks to return next season. Bringing in a 6-foot-8 forward like Fudge and a 6-foot-10 rim protector in Colbert.

"We are excited to have Alex Fudge join our LSU Basketball program," coach Will Wade when Fudge officially signed. "Alex is a tremendous person who will be a great ambassador for our program on and off the court. We are very excited about his versatility on both ends of the floor. He can score at all three levels and is disruptive on the defensive end as well. We can't wait to get to work with Alex."

As for Colbert, Wade is excited about the potential he brings to the Tigers as a versatile big who can control the paint, something the Tigers have lacked consistency with in past years. Kavell Bigby-Williams and now Bryan Penn-Johnson and Shareef O'Neal have had early success in defending the paint.

"He is an elite rim protector that is becoming a complete big man. We are very excited about what Jerrell will bring to us on both ends of the court," Wade said.