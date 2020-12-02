Sports Illustrated All-American on Wednesday unveiled the SI99, a ranking of the top basketball prospects from the high school class of 2021 in the country.

The 99 seniors who made the cut earn the distinction of being named a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

As three-point volume continues exploding and coaches at every level grow less reliant on traditional big men, a prevailing notion among basketball diehards across the country is that guard play drives success in the modern game. The makeup of the SI99 certainly doesn't refute the increasing value of perimeter play.

But in a nod to both basketball's present and future, the group of 2021 SI All-American candidates is marked by prospects who buck traditional expectations of size, skill and position.

"The prevailing theme in the inaugural SI99 hoops rankings is size and versatility," said SI All-American basketball recruiting director Jason Jordan. "The vast majority of the top-tier players are truly position-less, with a wide variety of skills that will translate immediately at the next level and, ultimately, in the NBA.

"The top spot is the best indicator of this with Chet Holmgren, a seven-footer who dominates like a center on both ends, handles the ball like a point guard and drains three-pointers like a marksman. This is the best collection of talent in the senior class."

Among highlights of the SI99 are:

Seven of the top-10 players standing 6-foot-9 or taller.

14 prospects playing their final high school season in Florida, by far the most of any state.

Four players currently committed to Michigan, more than any other school.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes across the country were evaluated for consideration as All-American candidates before the SI99 was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The full SI99 is below:

SI99 Breakdown by State

Alabama

JD Davison – 6-3 / 175 / PG from Letohatchee, AL

Arizona

California

Connecticut

Bensley Joseph – 6-1 / 165 / PG from Putnam, Conn.

Delaware

Nnanna Njoku – 6-9 / 245 / C from Hockessin, Del.

Washington, D.C.

Quincy Allen – 6-6 / 185 / SF from Washington, D.C.

Florida

Georgia

Germany

Jeremy Sochan – 6-7 / 200 / SF from Ulm, Germany

Illinois

Ahamad Bynum – 6-3 / 175 / PG from Chicago, Ill.

Max Christie – 6-6 / 170 / SG from Rolling Meadows, Ill.

Bryce Hopkins – 6-8 / 220 / PF from Oak Park, Ill.

Indiana

Caleb Furst – 6-8 / 215 / PF from Fort Wayne, Ind.

Luke Goode – 6-6 / 185 / SG from Fort Wayne, Ind.

Trey Kaufman – 6-8 / 210 / PF from Sellersburg, Ind.

Kansas

Kendall Brown – 6-7 / 205 / SF from Wichita, Kan.

Kennedy Chandler – 6-1 / 160 / PG from Wichita, Kan.

Zach Clemence – 6-10 / 205 PF from Wichita, Kan.

Kentucky

Zion Harmon – 5-11 / 175 / PG from Benton, Ky.

Maryland

Jordan Hawkins – 6-4 / 170 / SG from Hyattsville, Md.

Julian Reese – 6-9 / 205 / PF from Owings Mills, Md.

Jakai Robinson – 6-4 / 200/ SG from Upper Marlboro, Md.

Michigan

Jaden Akins – 6-3 / 160 / PG from Ypsilanti, Mich.

Pierre Brooks – 6-5 / 180 / SG from Detroit, Mich.

Kobe Bufkin – 6-4 / 175 / SG from Grand Rapids, Mich.

Minnesota

Chet Holmgren – 7-1 / 190 / PF/C from Minneapolis, Minn.

Missouri

Jordan Nesbitt – 6-6 / 205 / SF from St. Louis, Mo.

Mississippi

Daeshun Ruffin – 5-9 / 175 / PG from Jackson, Miss.

North Carolina

Nebraska

Hunter Sallis – 6-5 / 175 / SG from Omaha, Neb.

New Hampshire

Shane Dezonie – 6-4 / 175/ SG from Wolfeboro, N.H.

Mac Etienne – 6-10 / 220 / C from Wolfeboro, N.H.

New Jersey

Samson Johnson – 6-10 / 205 / C from Elizabeth, N.J.

Trey Patterson – 6-8 / 207 / SF from Somerset, N.J.

Nevada

Frankie Collins – 6-1 / 175 / PG from Henderson, Nev.

Zaon Collins – 6-1 / 165 / PG from Las Vegas, Nev.

Jaden Hardy – 6-4 / 185 / SG from Henderson, Nev.

Will McClendon – 6-2 / 205 / SG from Las Vegas, Nev.

New York

A.J. Griffin – 6-7 / 200 / SF from White Plains, N.Y.

Ohio

Malaki Branham – 6-5 / 180 / SG from Akron, Ohio

Oklahoma

Trey Alexander – 6-4 / 175 / SG from Oklahoma City, Okla.

Oregon

Ben Gregg – 6-8 / 210 / PF from Clackamas, Ore.

Pennsylvania

Rahsool Diggins – 6-2 / 180 / PG from Warminster, Pa.

Franck Kepnang – 6-11 / 225 / C from West Chester, Pa.

Jordan Longino – 6-5 / 195 / SG from Fort Washington, Pa.

Jalen Warley – 6-5 / 180 / PG from West Chester, Pa.

South Carolina

John Butler – 7-1 / 190 / C from Greenville, S.C.

Ike Cornish – 6-6 / 185 / SG from Greenville, S.C.

Bryce McGowens – 6-4 / 175 / SG from Greenville, S.C.

Tennessee

Jerrell Colbert – 6-9 / 210 / C from Germantown, Tenn.

Johnathan Lawson – 6-6 / 170 / SF from Memphis, Tenn.

Mason Miller – 6-9 / 190 / PF from Germantown, Tenn.

Texas

Utah

Nolan Hickman – 6-2 / 185 / PG from Mt. Pleasant, Utah

Virginia

Trevor Keels – 6-4 / 210 / SG from Fairfax, Va.

Roosevelt Wheeler – 6-10 / 210 / C from Richmond, Va.

Washington

Paolo Banchero – 6-10 / 230 / C from Seattle, Wash.

Jackson Grant – 6-9 / 195 / C from Olympia, Wash.

Shane Nowell – 6-4 / 180 / SG from Sammamish, Wash.

Kaden Perry – 6-9 / 225 / C from Battle Ground, Wash.

Wisconsin

SI99 Breakdown by College Commitment

ACC

Duke

Paolo Banchero – 6-10 / 230 / PF from Seattle, Wash.

A.J. Griffin – 6-7 / 200 / SF from White Plains, N.Y.

Florida State

John Butler – 6-11 / 180 / C from Greenville, S.C.

Matt Cleveland – 6-6 / 185 / SG from Alpharetta, Ga.

Jalen Warley – 6-5 / 180 / PG from West Chester, Pa.

Georgia Tech

Dallan "Deebo" Coleman – 6-5 / 190 / SG from Callahan, Fla.

Louisville

Bobby Pettiford – 6-1 / 170 / PG from Creedmoor, N.C.

Roosevelt Wheeler – 6-10 / 210 / C from Richmond, Va.

Miami

Bensley Joseph – 6-1 / 165 / PG from Putnam, Conn.

Jakai Robinson – 6-4 / 200/ SG from Upper Marlboro, Md.

NC State

Ernest Ross – 6-9 / 205 / PF from Alachua, Fla.

Terquavion Smith – 6-3 / 180 / SG from Farmville, N.C.

North Carolina

D'Marco Dunn – 6-4 / 180 / SG from Fayetteville, N.C.

Dontrez Styles – 6-6 / 190 / SF from Kinston, N.C.

Syracuse

Benny Williams – 6-8 / 185 / PF from Bradenton, Fla.

Big Ten

Illinois

Luke Goode – 6-6 / 185 / SG from Fort Wayne, Ind.

Maryland

Ike Cornish – 6-6 / 185 / SG from Greenville, S.C.

Julian Reese – 6-9 / 205 / PF from Owings Mills, Md.

Michigan

Kobe Bufkin – 6-4 / 175 / SG from Grand Rapids, Mich.

Frankie Collins – 6-1 / 175 / PG from Henderson, Nev.

Moussa Diabate – 6-10 / 215 / PF from Bradenton, Fla.

Caleb Houstan – 6-8 / 205 / SG from Montverde, Fla.

Michigan State

Jaden Akins – 6-3 / 160 / PG from Ypsilanti, Mich.

Max Christie – 6-6 / 170 / SG from Rolling Meadows, Ill.

Pierre Brooks – 6-5 / 180 / SG from Detroit, Mich.

Nebraska

Bryce McGowens – 6-4 / 175 / SG from Greenville, S.C.

Wilhelm Breidenbach – 6-8 / 205 / C from Santa Ana, Calif.

Ohio State

Malaki Branham – 6-5 / 180 / SG from Akron, Ohio

Purdue

Caleb Furst – 6-8 / 215 / PF from Fort Wayne, Ind.

Trey Kaufman – 6-8 / 210 / PF from Sellersburg, Ind.

Big 12

Baylor

Kendall Brown – 6-7 / 205 / SF from Wichita, Kan.

Langston Love – 6-4 / 190 / SG from Montverde, Fla.

Jeremy Sochan – 6-7 / 200 / SF from Ulm, Germany

Iowa State

Tyrese Hunter – 6-1 / 160 / PG from Racine, Wis.

Kansas

K.J. Adams – 6-6 / 200 / PF from Austin, Texas

Zach Clemence – 6-10 / 205 PF from Wichita, Kan.

Oklahoma

C.J. Noland – 6-3 / 215 / SG from Waxahachie, Texas

Texas

Tamar Bates – 6-4 / 175 / SG from Bradenton, Fla.

Texas Tech

Jaylon Tyson – 6-6 / 185 / SF from Plano, Texas

Big East

Connecticut

Rahsool Diggins – 6-2 / 180 / PG from Warminster, Pa.

Jordan Hawkins – 6-4 / 170 / SG from Hyattsville, Md.

Samson Johnson – 6-10 / 205 / C from Elizabeth, N.J.

Creighton

Mason Miller – 6-9 / 190 / PF from Germantown, Tenn.

TyTy Washington – 6-4 / 180 / PG from Phoenix, Ariz.

DePaul

Ahamad Bynum – 6-3 / 175 / PG from Chicago, Ill.

Keon Edwards – 6-7 / 185 / SF from Phoenix, Ariz.

Georgetown

Ryan Mutombo – 7-0 / 215 / C from Atlanta, Ga.

Villanova

Jordan Longino – 6-5 / 195 / SG from Fort Washington, Pa.

Trey Patterson – 6-8 / 207 / SF from Somerset, N.J.

Nnanna Njoku – 6-9 / 245 / C from Hockessin, Del.

Pac-12

Arizona

Shane Dezonie – 6-4 / 175/ SG from Wolfeboro, N.H.

Shane Nowell – 6-4 / 180 / SG from Sammamish, Wash.

Colorado

Quincy Allen – 6-6 / 185 / SF from Washington, D.C.

Oregon

Nathan Bittle – 6-11 / 200 / C from Napa, Calif.

Franck Kepnang – 6-11 / 225 / C from West Chester, Pa.

Johnathan Lawson – 6-6 / 170 / SF from Memphis, Tenn.

Stanford

Harrison Ingram – 6-6 / 210/ SF from Dallas, Texas Isael Silva – 6-3 / 175 / PG from Carmichael, Calif.

UCLA

Mac Etienne – 6-10 / 220 / C from Wolfeboro, N.H.

Will McClendon – 6-2 / 205 / SG from Las Vegas, Nev.

Peyton Watson – 6-6 / 180 / SF from Long Beach. Calif.

USC

Reese Dixon-Waters – 6-5 / 180 / SF from Los Angeles. Calif.

Malik Thomas – 6-3 / 190 / SG from La Verne, Calif.

Washington

Jackson Grant – 6-9 / 195 / C from Olympia, Wash.

SEC

Alabama

JD Davison – 6-3 / 175 / PG from Letohatchee, AL

Arkansas

Chance Moore – 6-5 / 175 / SG from Powder Springs, Ga.

Auburn

Trey Alexander – 6-4 / 175 / SG from Oklahoma City, Okla.

Jabari Smith Jr. – 6-10 / 210 / PF from Tyrone, Ga.

Florida

Kowacie Reeves – 6-5 / 170 / SG from Macon, Ga.

Kentucky

Daimion Collins – 6-9 / 210 / C from Atlanta, Texas

Nolan Hickman – 6-2 / 185 / PG from Mt. Pleasant, Utah

Bryce Hopkins – 6-8 / 220 / PF from Oak Park, Ill.

LSU

Jerrell Colbert – 6-9 / 210 / C from Germantown, Tenn.

Alex Fudge – 6-7 / 175 / SF from Jacksonville, Fla.

Mississippi

Daeshun Ruffin – 5-9 / 175 / PG from Jackson, Miss.

Tennessee

Kennedy Chandler – 6-1 / 160 / PG from Wichita, Kan.

Jahmai Mashack – 6-4 / 180 / SG from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Texas A & M

Manny Obaseki – 6-4 / 175 / SG from Plano, Texas

Mid-Majors

Dayton

DaRon Holmes – 6-8 / 195 / PF from Montverde, Fla.

Kaleb Washington – 6-8 / 185 / SF from Mableton, Ga.

Gonzaga

Ben Gregg – 6-8 / 210 / PF from Clackamas, Ore.

Kaden Perry – 6-9 / 225 / C from Battle Ground, Wash.

Memphis

Josh Minott – 6-8 / 175 / SF from Boca Raton, Fla. Jordan Nesbitt – 6-6 / 205 / SF from St. Louis, Mo.

UNLV

Zaon Collins – 6-1 / 165 / PG from Las Vegas, Nev.

Arthur Kaluma – 6-8 / 210 / PF from Glendale, Ariz.

Western Kentucky

Zion Harmon – 5-11 / 175 / PG from Benton, Ky.

