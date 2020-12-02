SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

Unveiling the SI99 Basketball Prospect Rankings/SI All-American Nominations

SI All-American

Sports Illustrated All-American on Wednesday unveiled the SI99, a ranking of the top basketball prospects from the high school class of 2021 in the country.

The 99 seniors who made the cut earn the distinction of being named a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

As three-point volume continues exploding and coaches at every level grow less reliant on traditional big men, a prevailing notion among basketball diehards across the country is that guard play drives success in the modern game. The makeup of the SI99 certainly doesn't refute the increasing value of perimeter play. 

But in a nod to both basketball's present and future, the group of 2021 SI All-American candidates is marked by prospects who buck traditional expectations of size, skill and position.

"The prevailing theme in the inaugural SI99 hoops rankings is size and versatility," said SI All-American basketball recruiting director Jason Jordan. "The vast majority of the top-tier players are truly position-less, with a wide variety of skills that will translate immediately at the next level and, ultimately, in the NBA. 

"The top spot is the best indicator of this with Chet Holmgren, a seven-footer who dominates like a center on both ends, handles the ball like a point guard and drains three-pointers like a marksman. This is the best collection of talent in the senior class." 

Among highlights of the SI99 are:

  • Seven of the top-10 players standing 6-foot-9 or taller.
  • 14 prospects playing their final high school season in Florida, by far the most of any state.
  • Four players currently committed to Michigan, more than any other school.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes across the country were evaluated for consideration as All-American candidates before the SI99 was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The full SI99 is below:

  1. PF/C Chet Holmgren / Minneapolis, Minn. (Minnehaha Academy) – undecided
  2. C Paolo Banchero / Seattle, Wash. (O'Dea) – Duke
  3. SG Jaden Hardy / Henderson, Nev. (Coronado) – undecided
  4. PF Michael Foster / Phoenix, Ariz. (Hillcrest Prep) – undecided
  5. SF Patrick Baldwin Jr. / Sussex, Wis. (Hamilton) – undecided
  6. PF Jabari Smith Jr. / Tyrone, Ga. (Sandy Creek) – Auburn
  7. PG Kennedy Chandler / Wichita, Kan. (Sunrise Christian Academy) – Tennessee
  8. SF A.J. Griffin / White Plains, N.Y. (Archbishop Stepinac) – Duke
  9. PF Moussa Diabate / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – Michigan
  10. C Nathan Bittle / Napa, Calif. (Prolific Prep) – Oregon
  11. PG JD Davison / Letohatchee, Ala. (Calhoun) – Alabama
  12. SG Caleb Houstan / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Michigan
  13. SG Trevor Keels / Fairfaix, Va. (Paul VI Catholic) – undecided
  14. SG Max Christie / Rolling Meadows, Ill. (Rolling Meadows) – Michigan State
  15. PG Daeshun Ruffin / Jackson, Miss. (Callaway) – Ole Miss
  16. SG Hunter Sallis / Omaha, Neb. (Millard North) – undecided
  17. C Efton Reid / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – undecided
  18. SF Kendall Brown / Wichita, Kan. (Sunrise Christian Academy) – Baylor
  19. C Franck Kepnang / West Chester, Pa. (Westtown) – Oregon
  20. C Daimion Collins / Atlanta, Texas (Atlanta) – Kentucky
  21. SG Langston Love / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Baylor
  22. SG Matt Cleveland / Alpharetta, Ga. (Pace Academy) – Florida State
  23. PG Zion Harmon / Benton, Ky. (Marshall County) – Western Kentucky
  24. C Charles Bediako / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – undecided
  25. SF Harrison Ingram / Dallas, Texas (Saint Mark's School of Texas) – Stanford
  26. SF Trey Patterson / Somerset, N.J. (Rutgers Prep) – Villanova
  27. SF Malaki Branham / Akron, Ohio (St. Vincent-St. Mary) – Ohio State
  28. PF Bryce Hopkins / Oak Park, Ill. (Fenwick) – Kentucky
  29. SG Bryce McGowens / Greenville, S.C. (Legacy Early College Charter) – Nebraska
  30. PF Ben Gregg / Portland, Ore. (Clackamas) – Gonzaga
  31. PG Frankie Collins / Chandler, Ariz. (Compass Prep) – Michigan
  32. SF Josh Minott / Boca Raton, Fla. (St. Andrew's School) – Memphis
  33. PG Jalen Warley / West Chester, Pa. (Westtown) – Florida State
  34. C Jerrell Colbert / Germantown, Tenn. (Houston) – LSU
  35. SG Dallan "Deebo" Coleman / Callahan, Fla. (West Nassau) – Georgia Tech
  36. PF Caleb Furst / Fort Wayne, Ind. (Blackhawk Christian) – Purdue
  37. PG Zaon Collins / Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman) – UNLV
  38. SG Chance Moore / Powder Springs, Ga. (McEachern) – Arkansas
  39. SF Peyton Watson / Long Beach, Calif. (Long Beach Polytechnic) – UCLA
  40. C Wilhelm Breidenbach / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) – Nebraska
  41. PF DaRon Holmes / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Dayton
  42. C Micawber "Mac" Etienne / Wolfeboro, N.H. (Brewster Academy) – UCLA
  43. PG Rahsool Diggins / Warminster, Pa. (Archbishop Wood Catholic) – Connecticut
  44. C Jackson Grant / Olympia, Wash. (Olympia) – Washington
  45. PF Arthur Kaluma / Glendale, Ariz. (Dream City Christian) – UNLV
  46. SF Keon Edwards / Phoenix, Ariz. (Hillcrest Prep) – DePaul
  47. PG Nolan Hickman / Mt. Pleasant, Utah (Wasatch Academy) – Kentucky
  48. PF Zach Clemence / Wichita, Kan. (Sunrise Christian Academy) – Kansas
  49. SF Dontrez Styles / Kinston, N.C. (Kinston) – North Carolina
  50. SF Johnathan Lawson / Memphis, Tenn. (Wooddale) – Oregon
  51. PG Isael Silva / Napa, Calif. (Prolific Prep) – Stanford
  52. PF Benny Williams / Bowie, Md. (St. Andrew's Episcopal) – Syracuse
  53. C John Butler / Greenville, S.C. (Christ Church Episcopal) – Florida State
  54. SF Quincy Allen / Washington, D.C. (Maret School) – Colorado
  55. SF Alex Fudge / Jacksonville, Fla. (Lee) – LSU
  56. PG Jordan Hawkins / Hyattsville, Md. (DeMatha Catholic) – Connecticut
  57. SG Trey Alexander / Oklahoma City, Okla. (Heritage Hall) – Auburn
  58. SG Manny Obaseki / Plano, Texas (John Paul II) – Texas A&M
  59. PF K.J. Adams / Austin, Texas (Westlake) – Kansas
  60. SG Will McClendon / Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman) – UCLA
  61. PG Jaden Akins / Ypsilanti, Mich. (Ypsi Prep) – Michigan State
  62. PF Ernest Ross / Alachua, Fla. (Santa Fe) – N.C. State
  63. SG Kobe Bufkin / Grand Rapids, Mich. (Grand Rapids Christian) – Michigan
  64. SF Reese Dixon-Waters / Los Angeles, Calif. (Saint Bernard Catholic) – USC
  65. SG Kowacie Reeves / Macon, Ga. (Westside) – Florida
  66. C Ryan Mutombo / Atlanta, Ga. (The Lovett School) – Georgetown
  67. PG Tyrese Hunter / Racine, Wis. (Saint Catherine's) – Iowa State
  68. SG D'Marco Dunn / Fayetteville, N.C. (Westover) – North Carolina
  69. SG Shane Nowell / Sammamish, Wash. (Eastside Catholic) – Arizona
  70. SF Jordan Nesbitt / St. Louis, Mo. (St. Louis Christian Academy) – Memphis
  71. SG Pierre Brooks / Detroit, Mich. (Douglass Academy) – Michigan State
  72. PF Trey Kaufman / Sellersburg, Ind. (Silver Creek) – Purdue
  73. C Samson Johnson / Elizabeth, N.J. (The Patrick School) – Connecticut
  74. SG Shane Dezonie / Wolfeboro, N.H. (Brewster Academy) – Arizona
  75. C Jonas Aidoo / Charlotte, N.C. (Liberty Heights Athletic Institute) – undecided
  76. PF Julian Reese / Owings Mills, Md. (St. Frances Academy) – Maryland
  77. C Roosevelt Wheeler / Richmond, Va. (John Marshall) – Louisville
  78. C Kaden Perry / Battle Ground, Wash. (Battle Ground) – Gonzaga
  79. SG Luke Goode / Fort Wayne, Ind. (Homestead) – Illinois
  80. PG TyTy Washington / Phoenix, Ariz. (Compass Prep) – Creighton
  81. SF Jaylon Tyson / Plano, Texas (John Paul II) – Texas Tech
  82. PG Bensley Joseph / Putnam, Conn. (Putnam Science Academy) – Miami
  83. PG Ahamad Bynum / Chicago, Ill. (Simeon) – DePaul
  84. PG Bobby Pettiford / Creedmoor, N.C. (South Granville) – Louisville
  85. SF Kaleb Washington / Mableton, Ga. (Pebblebrook) – Dayton
  86. SG Tamar Bates / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – Texas
  87. SG Malik Thomas / La Verne, Calif. (Damien) – USC
  88. SG Brandin Podziemski / Delafield, Wis. (St. John's Northwestern Academies) – undecided
  89. SF Ramses Melendez / Kissimmee, Fla. (Central Pointe Christian) – undecided
  90. PF Mason Miller / Germantown, Tenn. (Houston) – Creighton
  91. SG Ike Cornish / Greenville, S.C. (Legacy Early College Charter) – Maryland
  92. SG Terquavion Smith / Farmville, N.C. (Farmville Central) – N.C. State
  93. SG Jakai Robinson / Fort Washington, Md. (National Christian Academy) – Miami
  94. SG Jahmai Mashack / Etiwanda, Calif. (Etiwanda) – Tennessee
  95. SF Jeremy Sochan / Ulm, Germany (OrangeAcademy) – Baylor
  96. SG C.J. Noland / Waxahachie, Texas (Waxahachie) – Oklahoma
  97. SG Jordan Longino / Germantown, Pa. (Germantown Academy) – Villanova
  98. SG Wesley Cardet / Orlando, Fla. (West Oaks Academy) – undecided
  99. C Nnanna Njoku / Hockessin, Del. (Sanford Academy) – Villanova

SI99 Breakdown by State

Alabama

  • JD Davison – 6-3 / 175 / PG from Letohatchee, AL

Arizona

California

Connecticut

Delaware

Washington, D.C.

Florida

Georgia

Germany

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

SI99 Breakdown by College Commitment

ACC

Duke

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Miami

NC State

North Carolina

Syracuse

Big Ten

Illinois

  • Luke Goode – 6-6 / 185 / SG from Fort Wayne, Ind.

Maryland

Michigan

Michigan State

Nebraska

Ohio State

Purdue

Big 12

Baylor

Iowa State

Kansas

Oklahoma

Texas

Texas Tech

Big East

Connecticut

Creighton

DePaul

Georgetown

Villanova

Pac-12

Arizona

Colorado

Oregon

Stanford

UCLA

USC

Washington

SEC

Alabama

  • JD Davison – 6-3 / 175 / PG from Letohatchee, AL

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Kentucky

LSU

Mississippi

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Mid-Majors

Dayton

Gonzaga

  • Ben Gregg – 6-8 / 210 / PF from Clackamas, Ore.
  • Kaden Perry – 6-9 / 225 / C from Battle Ground, Wash.

Memphis

UNLV

Western Kentucky

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Basketball Candidates in Wisconsin

SI All-American hoops candidates (from the class of 2021) in the state of Wisconsin

SI All-American

SI All-American Basketball Candidates in Washington

SI All-American hoops candidates (from the class of 2021) in the state of Washington

SI All-American

SI All-American Basketball Candidates in Virginia

SI All-American hoops candidates (from the class of 2021) in the state of Virginia

SI All-American

SI All-American Basketball Candidate in Utah

SI All-American hoops candidates (from the class of 2021) in the state of Utah

SI All-American

SI All-American Basketball Candidates in Texas

SI All-American hoops candidates (from the class of 2021) in the state of Texas

SI All-American

SI All-American Basketball Candidates in Tennessee

SI All-American hoops candidates (from the class of 2021) in the state of Tennessee

SI All-American

SI All-American Basketball Candidates in South Carolina

SI All-American hoops candidates (from the class of 2021) in the state of South Carolina

SI All-American

SI All-American high school basketball candidates in Pennsylvania

SI All-American hoops candidates (from the class of 2021) in the state of Pennsylvania

SI All-American

SI All-American Basketball Candidates in Oregon

SI All-American hoops candidates (from the class of 2021) in the state of Oregon

SI All-American

SI All-American Basketball Candidates in Oklahoma

SI All-American hoops candidates (from the class of 2021) in the state of Oklahoma

SI All-American