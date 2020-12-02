Unveiling the SI99 Basketball Prospect Rankings/SI All-American Nominations
Sports Illustrated All-American on Wednesday unveiled the SI99, a ranking of the top basketball prospects from the high school class of 2021 in the country.
The 99 seniors who made the cut earn the distinction of being named a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.
As three-point volume continues exploding and coaches at every level grow less reliant on traditional big men, a prevailing notion among basketball diehards across the country is that guard play drives success in the modern game. The makeup of the SI99 certainly doesn't refute the increasing value of perimeter play.
But in a nod to both basketball's present and future, the group of 2021 SI All-American candidates is marked by prospects who buck traditional expectations of size, skill and position.
"The prevailing theme in the inaugural SI99 hoops rankings is size and versatility," said SI All-American basketball recruiting director Jason Jordan. "The vast majority of the top-tier players are truly position-less, with a wide variety of skills that will translate immediately at the next level and, ultimately, in the NBA.
"The top spot is the best indicator of this with Chet Holmgren, a seven-footer who dominates like a center on both ends, handles the ball like a point guard and drains three-pointers like a marksman. This is the best collection of talent in the senior class."
Among highlights of the SI99 are:
- Seven of the top-10 players standing 6-foot-9 or taller.
- 14 prospects playing their final high school season in Florida, by far the most of any state.
- Four players currently committed to Michigan, more than any other school.
Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes across the country were evaluated for consideration as All-American candidates before the SI99 was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.
The full SI99 is below:
- PF/C Chet Holmgren / Minneapolis, Minn. (Minnehaha Academy) – undecided
- C Paolo Banchero / Seattle, Wash. (O'Dea) – Duke
- SG Jaden Hardy / Henderson, Nev. (Coronado) – undecided
- PF Michael Foster / Phoenix, Ariz. (Hillcrest Prep) – undecided
- SF Patrick Baldwin Jr. / Sussex, Wis. (Hamilton) – undecided
- PF Jabari Smith Jr. / Tyrone, Ga. (Sandy Creek) – Auburn
- PG Kennedy Chandler / Wichita, Kan. (Sunrise Christian Academy) – Tennessee
- SF A.J. Griffin / White Plains, N.Y. (Archbishop Stepinac) – Duke
- PF Moussa Diabate / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – Michigan
- C Nathan Bittle / Napa, Calif. (Prolific Prep) – Oregon
- PG JD Davison / Letohatchee, Ala. (Calhoun) – Alabama
- SG Caleb Houstan / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Michigan
- SG Trevor Keels / Fairfaix, Va. (Paul VI Catholic) – undecided
- SG Max Christie / Rolling Meadows, Ill. (Rolling Meadows) – Michigan State
- PG Daeshun Ruffin / Jackson, Miss. (Callaway) – Ole Miss
- SG Hunter Sallis / Omaha, Neb. (Millard North) – undecided
- C Efton Reid / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – undecided
- SF Kendall Brown / Wichita, Kan. (Sunrise Christian Academy) – Baylor
- C Franck Kepnang / West Chester, Pa. (Westtown) – Oregon
- C Daimion Collins / Atlanta, Texas (Atlanta) – Kentucky
- SG Langston Love / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Baylor
- SG Matt Cleveland / Alpharetta, Ga. (Pace Academy) – Florida State
- PG Zion Harmon / Benton, Ky. (Marshall County) – Western Kentucky
- C Charles Bediako / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – undecided
- SF Harrison Ingram / Dallas, Texas (Saint Mark's School of Texas) – Stanford
- SF Trey Patterson / Somerset, N.J. (Rutgers Prep) – Villanova
- SF Malaki Branham / Akron, Ohio (St. Vincent-St. Mary) – Ohio State
- PF Bryce Hopkins / Oak Park, Ill. (Fenwick) – Kentucky
- SG Bryce McGowens / Greenville, S.C. (Legacy Early College Charter) – Nebraska
- PF Ben Gregg / Portland, Ore. (Clackamas) – Gonzaga
- PG Frankie Collins / Chandler, Ariz. (Compass Prep) – Michigan
- SF Josh Minott / Boca Raton, Fla. (St. Andrew's School) – Memphis
- PG Jalen Warley / West Chester, Pa. (Westtown) – Florida State
- C Jerrell Colbert / Germantown, Tenn. (Houston) – LSU
- SG Dallan "Deebo" Coleman / Callahan, Fla. (West Nassau) – Georgia Tech
- PF Caleb Furst / Fort Wayne, Ind. (Blackhawk Christian) – Purdue
- PG Zaon Collins / Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman) – UNLV
- SG Chance Moore / Powder Springs, Ga. (McEachern) – Arkansas
- SF Peyton Watson / Long Beach, Calif. (Long Beach Polytechnic) – UCLA
- C Wilhelm Breidenbach / Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) – Nebraska
- PF DaRon Holmes / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Dayton
- C Micawber "Mac" Etienne / Wolfeboro, N.H. (Brewster Academy) – UCLA
- PG Rahsool Diggins / Warminster, Pa. (Archbishop Wood Catholic) – Connecticut
- C Jackson Grant / Olympia, Wash. (Olympia) – Washington
- PF Arthur Kaluma / Glendale, Ariz. (Dream City Christian) – UNLV
- SF Keon Edwards / Phoenix, Ariz. (Hillcrest Prep) – DePaul
- PG Nolan Hickman / Mt. Pleasant, Utah (Wasatch Academy) – Kentucky
- PF Zach Clemence / Wichita, Kan. (Sunrise Christian Academy) – Kansas
- SF Dontrez Styles / Kinston, N.C. (Kinston) – North Carolina
- SF Johnathan Lawson / Memphis, Tenn. (Wooddale) – Oregon
- PG Isael Silva / Napa, Calif. (Prolific Prep) – Stanford
- PF Benny Williams / Bowie, Md. (St. Andrew's Episcopal) – Syracuse
- C John Butler / Greenville, S.C. (Christ Church Episcopal) – Florida State
- SF Quincy Allen / Washington, D.C. (Maret School) – Colorado
- SF Alex Fudge / Jacksonville, Fla. (Lee) – LSU
- PG Jordan Hawkins / Hyattsville, Md. (DeMatha Catholic) – Connecticut
- SG Trey Alexander / Oklahoma City, Okla. (Heritage Hall) – Auburn
- SG Manny Obaseki / Plano, Texas (John Paul II) – Texas A&M
- PF K.J. Adams / Austin, Texas (Westlake) – Kansas
- SG Will McClendon / Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman) – UCLA
- PG Jaden Akins / Ypsilanti, Mich. (Ypsi Prep) – Michigan State
- PF Ernest Ross / Alachua, Fla. (Santa Fe) – N.C. State
- SG Kobe Bufkin / Grand Rapids, Mich. (Grand Rapids Christian) – Michigan
- SF Reese Dixon-Waters / Los Angeles, Calif. (Saint Bernard Catholic) – USC
- SG Kowacie Reeves / Macon, Ga. (Westside) – Florida
- C Ryan Mutombo / Atlanta, Ga. (The Lovett School) – Georgetown
- PG Tyrese Hunter / Racine, Wis. (Saint Catherine's) – Iowa State
- SG D'Marco Dunn / Fayetteville, N.C. (Westover) – North Carolina
- SG Shane Nowell / Sammamish, Wash. (Eastside Catholic) – Arizona
- SF Jordan Nesbitt / St. Louis, Mo. (St. Louis Christian Academy) – Memphis
- SG Pierre Brooks / Detroit, Mich. (Douglass Academy) – Michigan State
- PF Trey Kaufman / Sellersburg, Ind. (Silver Creek) – Purdue
- C Samson Johnson / Elizabeth, N.J. (The Patrick School) – Connecticut
- SG Shane Dezonie / Wolfeboro, N.H. (Brewster Academy) – Arizona
- C Jonas Aidoo / Charlotte, N.C. (Liberty Heights Athletic Institute) – undecided
- PF Julian Reese / Owings Mills, Md. (St. Frances Academy) – Maryland
- C Roosevelt Wheeler / Richmond, Va. (John Marshall) – Louisville
- C Kaden Perry / Battle Ground, Wash. (Battle Ground) – Gonzaga
- SG Luke Goode / Fort Wayne, Ind. (Homestead) – Illinois
- PG TyTy Washington / Phoenix, Ariz. (Compass Prep) – Creighton
- SF Jaylon Tyson / Plano, Texas (John Paul II) – Texas Tech
- PG Bensley Joseph / Putnam, Conn. (Putnam Science Academy) – Miami
- PG Ahamad Bynum / Chicago, Ill. (Simeon) – DePaul
- PG Bobby Pettiford / Creedmoor, N.C. (South Granville) – Louisville
- SF Kaleb Washington / Mableton, Ga. (Pebblebrook) – Dayton
- SG Tamar Bates / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – Texas
- SG Malik Thomas / La Verne, Calif. (Damien) – USC
- SG Brandin Podziemski / Delafield, Wis. (St. John's Northwestern Academies) – undecided
- SF Ramses Melendez / Kissimmee, Fla. (Central Pointe Christian) – undecided
- PF Mason Miller / Germantown, Tenn. (Houston) – Creighton
- SG Ike Cornish / Greenville, S.C. (Legacy Early College Charter) – Maryland
- SG Terquavion Smith / Farmville, N.C. (Farmville Central) – N.C. State
- SG Jakai Robinson / Fort Washington, Md. (National Christian Academy) – Miami
- SG Jahmai Mashack / Etiwanda, Calif. (Etiwanda) – Tennessee
- SF Jeremy Sochan / Ulm, Germany (OrangeAcademy) – Baylor
- SG C.J. Noland / Waxahachie, Texas (Waxahachie) – Oklahoma
- SG Jordan Longino / Germantown, Pa. (Germantown Academy) – Villanova
- SG Wesley Cardet / Orlando, Fla. (West Oaks Academy) – undecided
- C Nnanna Njoku / Hockessin, Del. (Sanford Academy) – Villanova
