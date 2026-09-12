3 Bold Predictions for LSU Against Louisiana Tech

LSU couldn't have asked for a much better start to the Lane Kiffin era.

The Tigers dismantled Clemson 51-10 in their season opener, piling up 644 yards of total offense while holding Clemson to just 145.

Now comes a much different challenge.

No. 8 LSU welcomes Louisiana Tech to Tiger Stadium on Saturday night, with the Bulldogs coming off an 80-6 demolition of Northwestern State.

Louisiana Tech may have put up the more eye-catching Week 1 score, but LSU enters Saturday as the overwhelming favorite. Betting markets have the Bulldogs at +33.5 on the point spread, indicating that even Vegas has its doubts about the offensive power the Tech signal caller Blake Baker

Here are three bold predictions for LSU's matchup against Louisiana Tech.

Sam Leavitt Accounts for Five Touchdowns

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles against Clemson Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Leavitt's LSU debut offered a glimpse of exactly why Lane Kiffin wanted him running his offense.

The Arizona State transfer completed 16 of 28 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown while adding 113 rushing yards and two scores.

Now he gets Louisiana Tech.

The Bulldogs will present some challenges, but LSU should have opportunities to create explosive plays both through the air and on the ground.

Leavitt's rushing ability makes this prediction particularly interesting. Clemson struggled to contain him once he escaped the pocket, and Kiffin wasn't afraid to utilize his quarterback near the goal line.

Against a Louisiana Tech defense facing a major jump in competition, Leavitt should have plenty of opportunities to find the end zone.

Leavitt throws for three touchdowns and runs for two more before his night ends early.

LSU's Defense Forces Three Turnovers

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) is tackled by LSU Tigers defensive end Dylan Carpenter (97) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Louisiana Tech's offense couldn't have played much better in Week 1.

The Bulldogs scored 80 points, accumulated 528 yards and found the end zone on each of their first 11 possessions against Northwestern State.

LSU represents a completely different challenge.

Blake Baker's defense suffocated Clemson from the opening quarter, allowing only 145 total yards. LSU consistently created negative plays, finishing with 11 tackles for loss and four sacks.

The Tigers also showed their ability to turn mistakes into points, with Jordan Ross returning an interception 30 yards for a touchdown.

Louisiana Tech quarterback Blake Baker was extremely efficient in his opener, completing 10 of 14 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns.

But playing inside Tiger Stadium against LSU's defensive front will require quicker decisions and tighter throws.

Eventually, that pressure should result in mistakes.

Prediction: LSU forces three turnovers, including an interception and a forced fumble.

LSU Finishes With Three Different 100-Yard Players

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against Clemson Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It happened against Clemson. Why not again?

Leavitt and Dilin Jones each rushed for 113 yards in the opener, while Winston Watkins Jr. finished with seven receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown.

That's three different Tigers eclipsing 100 yards against a Power 4 opponent.

Against Louisiana Tech, LSU could do it again.

Jones should once again be positioned to lead the rushing attack after carrying the ball 23 times against Clemson. Watkins has already established himself as one of Leavitt's top options in the passing game, while LSU's collection of playmakers gives Kiffin plenty of opportunities to create favorable matchups.

Then there's Leavitt himself.

His 113 rushing yards against Clemson showed he's capable of reaching triple digits on the ground even without LSU building its entire rushing attack around him.

Prediction: Jones rushes for more than 100 yards, Watkins records his second consecutive 100-yard receiving performance and another LSU playmaker joins them above the century mark.

Louisiana Tech's 80-point opener should have LSU's attention.

But if the Tigers carry the same intensity they showed against Clemson into Saturday night, Week 2 could become another showcase of just how explosive Kiffin's first LSU team can be.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.