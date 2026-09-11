LSU vs. Louisiana Tech Prediction: Who Wins and Why?

LSU could not have asked for a much better start to the Lane Kiffin era. The Tigers opened the season by dismantling Clemson 51-10, piling up 644 yards of offense and a school-record 38 first downs.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt accounted for 343 total yards and three touchdowns, throwing for 230 yards and a score while adding 113 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Running back Dilin Jones matched Leavitt with 113 rushing yards and scored twice.

Louisiana Tech Can't Be Overlooked

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs helmet sits during a game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Louisiana Tech deserves some attention of its own. The Bulldogs opened their season with an 80-6 demolition of Northwestern State, scoring touchdowns on each of their first 10 offensive possessions and finishing with 527 total yards.

Bulldog quarterback Blake Baker threw for 232 yards and three touchdowns, while the Bulldogs' defense surrendered just 129 total yards.

Louisiana Tech also gave LSU a tougher game than expected last season, when the Tigers came away with a 23-7 victory in Tiger Stadium. But this LSU team already looks considerably different from the one the Bulldogs saw a year ago.

Kiffin's offense showed against Clemson that it can attack defenses on the ground and through the air, while LSU's defense was equally impressive, limiting Clemson to just 145 total yards.

Final Score Prediction

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin talks to quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against Clemson Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Louisiana Tech should provide another opportunity for the Tigers to show that their dominant opener was more than a one-week performance.

The biggest thing to watch may be how LSU responds after such an emotional and convincing season opener. If the Tigers come out with the same intensity they showed against Clemson, Louisiana Tech simply does not have much margin for error.

Prediction: LSU 48, Louisiana Tech 13

Louisiana Tech is good enough to make LSU work early, but the Tigers have too many answers. Expect Leavitt and the offense to create separation, while LSU's defense eventually overwhelms the Bulldogs and gives Kiffin an opportunity to turn to his reserves in the second half.

One area that could determine how quickly LSU takes control is the Tigers' ability to establish the run. Against Clemson, LSU showed it does not have to rely entirely on Sam Leavitt's arm to move the football.

Leavitt and Dilin Jones each eclipsed 100 rushing yards, giving Lane Kiffin multiple ways to stress a defense. Leavitt's ability to keep the ball also forces defenders to account for an extra runner, which can create favorable looks for LSU's running backs and opportunities downfield.

Louisiana Tech's defense should make that battle worth watching. The Bulldogs were strong against the run last season and opened 2026 by allowing Northwestern State little room to operate.

If Louisiana Tech can slow LSU on early downs and force Leavitt into obvious passing situations, it could keep the game competitive longer than Clemson did. The problem is that LSU showed very few weaknesses offensively in its opener.

Even when the Tigers did not generate an explosive play, they consistently stayed ahead of the chains and extended drives.

LSU's defense also has an opportunity to prove its performance against Clemson was not simply a product of one dominant night.

Louisiana Tech enters the matchup with confidence after scoring 80 points in its opener, but the Bulldogs will face a significant jump in speed and physicality.

LSU should be able to generate pressure without constantly bringing extra defenders, allowing the Tigers to keep more help in coverage and limit the explosive plays that fueled Louisiana Tech's Week 1 offense.

If LSU controls the line of scrimmage on both sides, the talent gap should become increasingly difficult for Louisiana Tech to overcome as the game progresses.

Louisiana Tech may keep things competitive early, but LSU should ultimately cruise to 2-0.

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