Louisiana Tech Just Gave LSU a Reason to Pay Attention

The LSU Tigers began the season on an emphatic note, defeating Clemson 51-10. LSU outplayed Clemson for most of the game as the offense soared to 644 total yards and the defense flew all over the field.

It was an impressive season opener, but plenty of work remains. This week, the Tigers host Louisiana Tech. LSU won last season's matchup 23-7. Lane Kiffin's team will be heavy favorites, but they can't afford to look ahead to the Ole Miss game.

The Bulldogs defeated Northwestern State 80-6 in their season opener.

An Offense That Deserves Attention

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs helmet. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It doesn't matter who your opponent is. Any team that scores 80 points is an incredible accomplishment. A 75-yard touchdown from quarterback Blake Baker to Jalen Mickens gave Louisiana Tech a 7-3 lead and they never looked back.

Baker finished with 232 passing yards on 14 attempts, and the three quarterbacks combined for six passing touchdowns. Mickens finished with three catches, 133 yards, and a score. The Bulldogs posted 528 total yards, which was actually fewer than LSU's week one total (644).

Northwestern State had the ball 10 minutes longer than Louisiana Tech, but the Bulldogs obviously made it count when they possessed the ball. All of that means LSU's defense cannot take a week off. They have to be ready on Saturday.

Louisiana Tech kept it close with the Tigers last season, and while that doesn't necessarily mean it'll happen again this year, Kiffin must have his guys focused and prepared. Good teams don't assume anything about the opponent. They play a complete brand of football, regardless of the score.

LSU illustrated its willingness to perfect every play against Clemson. Some programs take time to appreciate their success. For Kiffin's team, it's on to the next week. Left tackle Jordan Seaton spoke about that mindset earlier in the week.

"I feel like Saturday was a good start. We played a very good opponent in Clemson, and although it did look good with the numbers and a lot of passing yards and a lot of rushing yards, there's a lot that we gotta work on," Seaton said. "As far as technique-wise, make sure we got the little details. We gotta be faster as an offense also."

While the focus is on how LSU's defense can slow down the Bulldogs, the offense must dominate time of possession. Expect a heavy dose of Dilin Jones and Sam Leavitt runs to sustain long drives and keep Louisiana Tech's offense off the field.

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