3 Bold Predictions for LSU Against Ole Miss

The talking is almost over.

No. 7 LSU will travel to Oxford on Saturday night for one of the most anticipated Magnolia Bowls in recent memory, facing No. 8 Ole Miss in the first Top 10 meeting between the programs since 1962.

There won't be many secrets between these two teams.

Lane Kiffin knows the Ole Miss roster he left behind. Pete Golding spent three seasons coaching alongside Kiffin. Several LSU players were wearing an Ole Miss uniform less than a year ago.

But once the ball is kicked off inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, none of that familiarity will matter much.

LSU has cruised to a 2-0 start, while Ole Miss enters the weekend with an identical record. Something has to give Saturday night.

Here are three bold predictions for LSU against Ole Miss.

1. Princewill Umanmielen Records Three Sacks Against His Former Team

Clemson Tigers quarterback Christopher Vizzina is tackled by LSU Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why stop at one?

Princewill Umanmielen enters Saturday as one of the most disruptive pass rushers in college football, recording five sacks through LSU's first two games.

Three of those came against Louisiana Tech last weekend.

Now he'll be turned loose against the program he played for just one season ago.

The challenge is getting to Trinidad Chambliss.

Ole Miss' veteran quarterback is dangerous precisely because bringing pressure doesn't necessarily end the play. Chambliss threw for 314 yards against LSU last season while adding another 71 yards on the ground.

LSU can't simply send Umanmielen flying off the edge and hope for the best. The Tigers have to collapse the pocket while maintaining contain and preventing Chambliss from escaping.

But Umanmielen has been almost impossible to keep away from opposing quarterbacks so far.

My Prediction: Umanmielen gets Chambliss three times Saturday night and leaves Oxford with eight sacks through three games.

2. Winston Watkins Jr. Goes for 100+ Yards and Two Touchdowns

There's no shortage of motivation for LSU's former Ole Miss players this weekend, and Winston Watkins Jr. could be the one who makes his old team pay on the scoreboard.

Watkins spent his freshman season at Ole Miss before transferring to LSU, and he has wasted little time becoming an important part of the Tigers' passing attack.

His LSU debut provided the first glimpse of what he could become.

Watkins caught seven passes for 110 yards and a touchdown against Clemson, consistently giving LSU an explosive option downfield.

Now he returns to Oxford.

Ole Miss will have to account for multiple weapons in LSU's passing attack, which should create opportunities for Watkins to find favorable matchups.

If Sam Leavitt is healthy enough to start, look for Kiffin to find ways to get Watkins involved early.

And don't be surprised if LSU takes a shot with him downfield.

My Prediction: Watkins breaks 100 receiving yards for the second time in three games and catches two touchdowns against his former team.

3. LSU Forces Trinidad Chambliss Into Three Turnovers

Chambliss was one of the biggest reasons Ole Miss beat LSU last season.

This time, LSU's defense gets its revenge.

Chambliss has proven he can hurt defenses in multiple ways. Against LSU last season, he threw for 314 yards and rushed for 71 more, repeatedly extending plays and keeping the Tigers' defense on the field.

LSU's defense looks much scarier in 2026.

The Tigers have consistently created pressure through two games, with Umanmielen leading a defensive front that has made life difficult for opposing quarterbacks.

Pressure alone won't be enough Saturday.

LSU needs to turn that pressure into mistakes.

That's where the Tigers' familiarity with Chambliss could become important. Umanmielen and linebacker TJ Dottery practiced against him at Ole Miss last season and understand the type of player LSU is trying to contain.

Chambliss will make plays. LSU shouldn't expect to completely shut him down.

But over four quarters, the Tigers will eventually force him into mistakes.

My Prediction: LSU intercepts Chambliss twice and forces another fumble, giving the Tigers three takeaways in Oxford.

Saturday night's matchup has just about everything.

A Top 10 rivalry. Kiffin's return. Former Rebels wearing purple and gold. Two undefeated teams opening SEC play with College GameDay in town.

But once the emotions settle, this game should come down to which team makes more plays in the biggest moments.

These three would certainly qualify.

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