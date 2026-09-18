Ole Miss vs. LSU Picks From SI’s College Football Staff: Predicting Final Score of Lane Kiffin’s Return to Oxford

Lane Kiffin officially took the LSU job on Nov. 30, 2025, just two days removed from a win in the Egg Bowl against rival Mississippi State, and a week before the Rebels would officially be picked as an at-large team in the College Football Playoff.

Kiffin was not allowed to have his proverbial cake and eat it too, and departed for Baton Rouge without leading Ole Miss in the CFP. That job fell to defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who was installed as head coach and led the Rebels to the national semifinal, falling to Miami in a competitive national semifinal, 31–27.

The moment that the Rebels turned their attention to the 2026 season, fans circled September 19 on their calendars. That date has just about arrived. With just two weeks of the 2026 season behind us, Kiffin will make his return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday and face what promises to be one of the most vicious road environments the sport has ever seen.

As if the stakes weren’t high enough, both teams have very real playoff aspirations. LSU is ranked No. 7 with a first-place vote in both polls after dominating Clemson and Louisiana Tech. Right behind the Tigers, at No. 8 in the AP and No. 9 in the coaches poll, sits Ole Miss, which beat Louisville in a competitive opener before blowing out Charlotte last week.

LSU’s injury report has added some extra intrigue to the proceedings, though not the kind that Tigers fans would like to see, as dynamic starting quarterback Sam Leavitt was originally listed as doubtful for the game, a designation that, according to ESPN, Ole Miss is treating as a bit of gamesmanship, even if it flouts SEC rules. His status was bumped to questionable on Thursday night.

Will the Rebels get their revenge on the coach that jilted them right before the program’s first playoff bid, or is Kiffin’s first-year LSU squad too talented? Sports Illustrated’s college football staff has convened to predict the outcome of Saturday night’s game. Spoiler alert: This is a true toss-up.

Patrick Andres: LSU 45, Ole Miss 35

I am going to assume (as the Rebels are, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel) that Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt is playing Saturday. In that case, here was Leavitt’s line against Clemson, whose defense on paper should be more complete than the Rebels’: 16 for 28 passing, 230 passing yards, one passing touchdown, one interception, 113 rushing yards on 12 carries, two rushing touchdowns. Leavitt did throw three interceptions against Louisiana Tech, but I’m willing to write that off as an aberration given how offensively dominant LSU was otherwise.

The bottom line is that LSU is going to turn this game into a shootout that will hinge on defensive plays on the margins—the kind that coach Lane Kiffin’s squad is much better equipped to make, even in a hostile environment. In both presentation and result, Saturday night in Oxford, Miss., will not be a Disney movie.

Tim Capurso: Ole Miss 31, LSU 27

The Rebels tightened up on the back end in Week 2, but this secondary is still a little suspect. And while the Tigers defense has looked mighty impressive, particularly last week, they haven’t played an up-tempo offense like Ole Miss. So points will be scored. LSU likely has the better top-to-bottom roster, but the Rebels have the better quarterback—arguably the best in the SEC—and that ultimately will prove to be the difference here. Ole Miss wins on a go-ahead touchdown pass late from Trinidad Chambliss, setting up an all-time troll fest from Rebels fans as college football’s chief troll artist and public enemy No. 1, Lane Kiffin, heads off the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Dan Lyons: Ole Miss 31, LSU 24

I was already leaning Rebels in a tight one before the Wednesday night news that Sam Leavitt’s status is uncertain for the game. Assuming that this isn’t some Lane Kiffin chicanery and he is, at the very least, limited, I feel even better about that pick. Ole Miss is the more battle tested side, after outlasting what looks like a good Louisville squad (which says a lot about the Tigers’ Week 1 ACC foe, Clemson). They will be supremely motivated given the how the last 10 months have played out, and playing in what is sure to be a crazed atmosphere at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Kiffin saying Monday that the pressure is on his former school reads to me that he knows he’s up against it in this matchup, especially if he has to throw Elon transfer Landen Clark or USC transfer (and former vaunted recruit) Husan Longstreet in at quarterback in that environment. Kiffin and the Tigers offense should be able to manufacture some points, but if Leavitt isn’t his normal freewheeling self, they’re going to struggle to keep up with Trinidad Chambliss & Co.

Zach Koons: LSU 35, Ole Miss 27

Everything should be lined up for the Rebels in this game. The revenge narrative is there, the country (besides the state of Louisiana) is on their side and Sam Leavitt might be out with an injury. But not all fairy tales get a happy ending and Kiffin’s Tigers have looked too overwhelming through two games for me to go against them.

The defensive front, led by lawsuit defendant Princewill Umanmielen, has 23 tackles for loss in just two weeks and may be better equipped than any other unit in the country to keep Trinidad Chambliss from escaping the pocket and making plays off schedule. That group can also keep Kewan Lacy from chugging for extra yards or getting loose in the red zone, forcing Ole Miss to settle for a few too many field goals. Plus, even if Leavitt can’t go, LSU’s offense is built to withstand having a backup quarterback behind center. And Elon transfer Landen Clark is no slouch. Sorry Pete Golding, the student hasn’t become the master quite yet.

Kevin Sweeney: Ole Miss 38, LSU 35

The spread in this game is a good example of learning the wrong lessons from small sample sizes. Clemson (the Tigers’ dominant win Week 1) isn’t as good as their brand would imply, and Louisville (whom the Rebels struggled with that week) is legit, especially on offense. LSU will score on this Ole Miss defense, but the Rebels will establish the run with Lacy, maintain some control of the clock and let Trinidad Chambliss cook when it matters. And in key moments late, the Ole Miss crowd (if it can focus on the game and not Lane Kiffin’s every move) will lift the Rebels to victory.

Bryan Fischer: LSU 33, Ole Miss 27

The news that Sam Leavitt is dealing with an issue in his throwing shoulder and was limited in the practice this week definitely gives me a pause in picking the Tigers, but I’m going to put some trust in their overall talent level and the fact that Lane Kiffin simply has the superior coaching staff going into this matchup. I wouldn’t be surprised if the game becomes a bit of a back-and-forth track meet with both sides scheming up some big plays, but I lean toward LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker having the superior secondary and pass rush to get just enough stops of Trinidad Chambliss & Co. in the end. I’m beyond fired up to see how this plays out—both on and off the field—on what should be a steamy night in Oxford where the hate flows palpably from each sideline.

Pat Forde: LSU 38, Ole Miss 31

The Sam Leavitt injury status strikes me as Lane Theater and little more—probably in retaliation for the psychological warfare of Ole Miss serving Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen with court papers this week. But the Leavitt “injury” is not passing the credibility test. First, it was reportedly his throwing shoulder. Then, it was reportedly back spasms. In all reality, it’s n-o-t-h-i-n-g, as Lane Kiffin finds one more way to mess with Mississippi when he should just roll into Oxford as quietly as possible and play the game. I have no doubt that the Rebels will be ready to play and the atmosphere will be peak hostility, but I do have doubts about their secondary’s ability to cover LSU receivers. This should be an entertaining, semi-track meet of a game ... and, if LSU wins, it hopefully ends without anything ugly going down.

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