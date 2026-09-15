LSU vs. Ole Miss: Everything to Know About the Rebels

LSU’s first two games provided a glimpse of what the Lane Kiffin era could become.

The third one should provide a much better answer.

The No. 7 LSU Tigers head to Oxford on Saturday for the Magnolia Bowl against No. 8 Ole Miss, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

Both teams enter the matchup 2-0, setting up an early-season Top-10 showdown at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and ESPN's "College Gameday" will see the Tigers for the second time in three weeks, after opening the 2026 season and the 500th show at LSU's week one victory against Clemson.

Kiffin’s return to Ole Miss will dominate the conversation throughout the week, but LSU’s next opponent gives the Tigers plenty to worry about beyond the obvious storyline.

Here’s everything to know about the Rebels.

How Ole Miss Got Here

Sep 12, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding looks on during the first quarter against the Charlotte49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss opened the Pete Golding era with a considerably tougher test than most teams receive in Week 1.

The Rebels met then-No. 24 Louisville in Nashville and escaped with a 41-38 victory on a 48-yard Lucas Carneiro field goal as time expired.

Ole Miss trailed 13-10 during the third quarter before rallying and eventually building a two-touchdown advantage. Louisville erased it late, but Trinidad Chambliss drove the Rebels into position for the winning kick.

Week 2 was much less dramatic.

Ole Miss beat Charlotte 41-9 in its home opener Saturday, scoring on five of its six first-half possessions and taking a 27-0 advantage into halftime. The victory extended the Rebels’ home winning streak to 13 games, the third-longest active streak in the FBS.

But Week 3 brings a huge hurdle for the Rebels, Lane Kiffin and his Tigers.

LSU will be Ole Miss’ first SEC opponent of the Golding era and easily its biggest test thus far.

Trinidad Chambilss Remains an X-Factor

Sep 12, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) reacts during the second quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin knows exactly what LSU is preparing to face at quarterback.

Chambliss was one of the central pieces of Ole Miss’ run to the College Football Playoff semifinal last season, and he returned to Oxford rather than following Kiffin elsewhere.

"[Trinidad is] a really mature quarterback who doesn’t make many mistakes, so you have to play really well for a long period of time." Said Kiffin on Monday.

His first performance of 2026 showed why that mattered.

Chambliss completed 21 of 36 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns against Louisville while also adding a rushing touchdown. It was the ninth 300-yard passing performance of his career.

He was even more efficient against Charlotte, completing 90 percent of his passes as Ole Miss built its commanding first-half lead.

“Two touchdown passes and five scores in six drives. That sounds like Trinidad doesn’t it? That sounds like a normal Saturday. He does it and competes every play.” quipped Golding following the Ole Miss victory over Charlotte.

The combination of experience and mobility makes Chambliss a considerably different challenge than anything LSU has seen through two games.

Don't Forget About Kewan Lacy

Sep 12, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Johntay Cook II (0) reacts with running back Kewan Lacy (5) after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stopping Chambliss is only part of the problem.

Running back Kewan Lacy gives the Rebels another proven piece from last season’s offense and has already found the end zone in both games this year.

Lacy rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown against Louisville before averaging 6.8 yards per carry against Charlotte. His touchdown Saturday extended his streak to 11 consecutive games with a rushing score, the longest such streak by an Ole Miss player since the school began keeping the statistic in 1956.

That Chambliss-Lacy combination is a big reason this matchup should provide the first major measuring stick for LSU’s defense.

Pete Golding Didn't Inherit a Rebuild

The most unusual part of Kiffin’s departure is what he left behind.

This isn't a first-year head coach trying to piece together a roster.

Golding inherited a program coming off a 13-win season and a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance, with several of the most important pieces of its offense still in Oxford. Chambliss and Lacy returned, as did four of five starters along the offensive line.

So far, Golding has kept the train moving.

Ole Miss has won nine of its last 10 games dating back to October 2025 and hasn't lost inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in 13 consecutive games.

That last number matters quite a bit this week.

The Magnolia Bowl

LSU owns a substantial advantage in the all-time series, leading Ole Miss 64-4-43 according to Winsipedia.

Recently, however, this rivalry has been anything but predictable.

Ole Miss won 24-19 last season. LSU won a 29-26 overtime thriller in Baton Rouge in 2024. Ole Miss won the 2023 meeting 55-49, while LSU rolled 45-20 in 2022.

Now comes perhaps the strangest edition yet.

Kiffin returns to the stadium where he spent six seasons building Ole Miss into a national contender, only this time he'll walk onto the visiting sideline wearing purple and gold.

But beneath everything surrounding Kiffin is a pretty straightforward football game.

LSU is 2-0.

Ole Miss is 2-0.

Both are ranked in the Top 10, and both have spent the opening two weeks giving themselves reasons to believe they're legitimate contenders.

Now they have to play each other.

Saturday night should tell us considerably more about both.

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