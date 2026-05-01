3 LSU Players Who Will Be Future First-Round Picks In The NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft all wrapped up for the 2026 season, all eyes turn to the upcoming college football season to see which athletes will earn the honor to hear their name called in the first round.

For the LSU Tigers, they look to rebound in their first-year with new head coach Lane Kiffin at the helm, and he won’t have a shortage of talent on either side of the ball for him in Baton Rouge.

With a roster riddled with elite talent, which players will be future first-round picks and potentially hear their name called on night one of the NFL Draft?

TE - Trey'Dez Green

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) reacts to a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

When talking about NFL athletes, it’s tough to comprehend that one player could truly be an unfair matchup for nearly every defender on the field. Green, though, is exactly that. He stands at 6-foot-7, 240 pounds. The Tigers' tight end is a freak of nature, and frankly, a cheat code in the end zone.

While some scouts see him as a bigger slot receiver, he is a more physically demanding mismatch for opposing defenses. With only 46 receptions in his career, though, a breakout year will bolster his first-round case, and playing in Kiffin’s offense could be exactly what he needs.

OT - Jordan Seaton

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

One of the later names from the transfer portal, but perhaps one of the most significant for the Tigers, was landing Seaton from the Colorado Buffaloes. While his team wasn’t otherworldly, and he had early struggles in his second season of college football, his pass blocking was one of the top in the country.

PFF gave him the 10th highest pass-blocking grade of the 2025 season, and with his 84.1 mark, it would have been the highest on the Tigers last year, and the fifth best grade in the SEC. Now with the conditioning and strength program of the Tigers, as he continues to round out his game, he could be a first-round pick.

S - Ty Benefield

Boise State Broncos safety Ty Benefield (0) reacts after the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

While the other two names are consistently floated in the first round for 2027 mock drafts, Benefield is another player who could enter the conversations midway through the season. He was a critical piece of the Boise State Broncos defense, and over three seasons, he recorded 235 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 12 pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.

Despite nothing about him being “flashy”, he is a consistent player, and with a defense as talented as the Tigers surrounding him, he can elevate his game to enter the conversations as one of the top secondary players in the country. If he does that, with not many elite secondary players available next year, Benefield could find himself as a wanted commodity.

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