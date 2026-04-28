LSU Football Safety, Former Top Louisiana Prospect Receives Praise From Lane Kiffin

The LSU Tigers wrapped up Spring Camp this past weekend in Death Valley after working through a live scrimmage to put a bow on a strong five-week period.

In what became a pivotal stretch for Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals, LSU quickly saw rotations emerge in Baton Rouge after adding over 50 newcomers to the roster this offseason.

From multiple quarterbacks to a redesigned offensive line, the LSU offense has been a major talking point across the last month or so, but the defense has also taken strides in the right direction.

The LSU defensive backfield flaunts an embarrassment of riches headlined by starting cornerback DJ Pickett and first-year Tiger Ty Benefield at the safety slot - though Kiffin walked away from Spring Camp impressed with his safety unit of Benefit, Dashawn Spears and Tamarcus Cooley.

"I think that we really play with three of them and then they get stuck back in the same positions based off of formations and coverage and stuff. I think the young guys have done a really good job," Kiffin said - primarily of his safeties.

"We're obviously headlined by really the top three. Like I said, the nickel is really just another safety and so guys have had chances because of us holding some, some injuries. It'll be exciting. I think this summer will be really big for young players. We hit them with a lot when we came in.

"By the way the workouts were, installs were just different. We're really different by what we do and how much we put on the players. I think the summer slows down for them. I think that's where you'll see a jump, especially in your young players."

But Kiffin took extra time on Tuesday afternoon to evaluate what he's seen from Dashawn Spears - the No. 1 safey in Louisiana in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.

Spears took a step in the right direction last fall - suiting up in 13 games where he accumulated 29 total tackles, two pass break ups, and two interceptions - one for a touchdown.

#LSU safety Dashawn Spears has quickly emerged as an offseason winner in Baton Rouge.



The 6’3, 209-pounder out of Denham Springs signed with the Tigers as the No. 1 safety in Louisiana in 2024.



Now, he’s set to take on an integral role in 2026.



“He’s critical in our system.” pic.twitter.com/chm5j2xoDb — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 28, 2026

"He's really critical in our system and where that spot plays - you play so many perimeter plays. If you can blitz like he can, cover, and have length - because the length is really important there - he's really valuable," Kiffin said on Tuesday.

"I'm really pleased with him - probably one of the more pleasing improvements of a player since we've gotten here."

LSU has operated with a first-team defensive backfield including DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland at the cornerback slots with Tamarcus Cooley and Ty Benefield rolling at the safety spots with Spears at STAR.

Now, as the offseason rolls on, it's clear expectations are rising for Spears, the former No. 1 safety in Louisiana, ahead of his junior campaign.

More LSU News:

LSU Football True Freshman Defensive Weapon Drawing Immediate Praise From Lane Kiffin

Jay Johnson, LSU Baseball Suffers Brutal Loss in Jake Brown's Season-Ending Injury

LSU Football Beats Out Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies for No. 5 ATH in America

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