5 LSU Tigers Newcomers Who Will Have The Biggest Impact in 2026

To say the LSU Tigers have reloaded would be an understatement.

After finishing last season with a disappointing 7-6 record and former head coach Brian Kelly getting the boot early in the year, LSU moved on to Lane Kiffin in the hopes he could work some magic in the transfer portal and usher in a quick turnaround.

Suffice it to say, he did just that, bringing in 40 new transfers to the program and sending 38 on their way to new programs.

In other words, it's a completely different team, and there is plenty of room for new impact players to arise.

So who could be the biggest impact players out of the new group for LSU? Let's take a look:

QB Sam Leavitt

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt against the Houston Cougars | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It should come as now suprise that the starting quarterback in Lane Kiffin's offense is going to have a major impact on the Tigers' hopes for the 2026 season. Fortunately, Sam Leavitt isn't just a run-of-the-mill SEC starter, either. He has College Football Playoff experience, throwing for over 2800 yards with 24 touchdowns and just six interceptions in 2024. Last season, Leavitt's year was derailed by injury, but now that he is healthy with the best group of weapons he's had in his career, he could have a special year.

WR Winston Watkins

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Winston Watkins reacts with offensive lineman Diego Pounds after a touchdown. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Winston Watkins might not have been the biggest name signing for the Tigers this offseason, but he should end up being one of their top options in the passing game. Last year as a true freshman, Watkins finished with a modest season of 26 catches for 373 yards and one score. However, he also showed flashes of greatness in the middle of the season, particularly against Oklahoma, where he went for over 100 yards.

Most importantly, perhaps, Watkins already knows the Kiffin offense and will be able to hit the ground running very quickly.

LT Jordan Season

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This one is rather obvious, but new left tackle Jordan Seaton is going to have a major impact on the fate of the LSU offense. He comes in with major expectations and the massive responsibility of protecting Leavitt's blindside. If he plays to his potential, the Tigers' passing offense can be special. If he falters, things could be rougher than expected.

EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On the defensive side, there might not be one new player on the roster who can have a bigger impact than Ole Miss transfer Princewill Umanmielen. He finished tied for third in the SEC in sacks last season behind Colin Simmons (Texas) and Cashius Howell (Texas A&M) and can seriously disrupt opposing offenses.

LB TJ Dottery

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery celebrates his tackle against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To put it simply, TJ Dottery might have been the best linebacker in the SEC last season at Ole Miss. But now he is a Tiger. After finishing 2025 as the conference's leading tackler, Dottery now joins Whit Weeks to formulate one of the top linebacker groups in the entire country. Not to mention, Dottery's sideline-to-sideline speed and ability to make plays will impact the game at just about every level.

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