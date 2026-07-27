3 LSU Transfers Already Turning Heads Before Fall Camp

The LSU Tigers are entering what could be one of the most exciting seasons in program history, which is certainly saying something for a university with such deep-rooted championship success.

LSU is officially beginning the Lane Kiffin era after an eventul offseason, but he's hardly the only important new face to arrive in Baton Rouge ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Kiffin completely rebuilt the roster with a loaded transfer portal class. And as things stand ahead of SEC Media Days, it's clear who the three most notable new players are on the LSU roster headed into the fall.

Sam Leavitt, QB

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leavitt transfers in from Arizona State where he put himself on the map after leading the Sun Devils to a Big 12 Championship title and the College Football Playoff in 2024.

The headlines surrounding a SEC starting quarterback will always be notable, but Leavitt has been met with an interesting amount of attention due to both his offseason injury recovery and the doubts surrounding his ability to transition into a tougher conference.

It's no secret that Kiffin wanted Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss to follow him to LSU, meaning that Leavitt likely wasn't his first choice at the position. As a result, Leavitt will have to prove the doubters -- and maybe even Kiffin -- wrong this season.

Jordan Seaton, OT

Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Seaton's recruitment out of the portal earlier this offseason felt like a rollercoaster. All of the top programs in the country wanted him, but it became clear for some of these teams that the asking price was just too much despite his incredible talent.

He was already turning heads before committing to LSU, but now with the Tigers, that attention has hardly gone away. Many feel that Seaton can take his NFL-ready talent to a new level under Kiffin, potentially putting himself in position to be a Top-10 pick next spring.

But first, he'll need to live up to expectations during the 2026 season, and that starts with having a strong fall camp.

Princewill Umanmielen, DE

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (1) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Umanmielen has been turning heads this offseason for more reasons beyond his expected impact on the LSU defense this fall.

He was one of the headline transfers that decided to enter the portal and follow Kiffin to LSU. This has led to a potential lawsuit from Ole Miss against LSU over unpaid buyouts for Umanmielen and offensive lineman Devin Harper, the latter of whom also joined the Tigers.

Umanmielen will no doubt make headlines this season due to his talent but the legal side of things will also be grabbing some notable attention.

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