Every Transfer Expected to Make an Immediate Impact for LSU Football

Lane Kiffin, the “transfer portal king,” didn’t wait to bring in a nationally ranked portal class in his first offseason at LSU.

With 43 new players coming via the portal, ON3 ranked the Tigers’ transfer haul as the fifth-best in the nation. Which, as you’d expect, means the Tigers have several potential immediate-impact players who could play big roles this coming season.

Jordan Seaton, LT - Colorado

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s almost so obvious that he doesn’t need to be added to this list. The former five-star recruit was the highest-ranked addition Kiffin and Co. added in their top-five nationally ranked recruiting class.

Seaton brings two seasons of experience after going to Colorado and starting right away. After starting in the most games in all 13 games, the most by a true freshman in the Buffaloes’ history, he gave up just one sack and five pressures in nine games last season.

From the day he arrived in Baton Rouge, Seaton has had his name written in pen at left tackle.

Sam Leavitt, QB - Arizona State

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles away from Houston Cougars defensive lineman Eddie Walls III (90) at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like Seaton, the No. 1-ranked player at his position via the transfer portal this offseason, while the Tigers pursued other quarterbacks in the portal, Leavitt was one of their top targets and the one they ended up landing.

He starred at Arizona State as a redshirt freshman, winning the Big-12 Freshman of the Year, guiding the Sun Devils to a top-four seed in the College Football Playoff. He’s shown the ability to be a top quarterback in the nation; the only question is about how he’ll recover from his season-ending foot injury.

Princewill Umanmielen, EDGE - Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (1) celebrates his sack against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another top-ranked player at his position, he will be one of the lone veterans in the edge room for LSU this season. He followed Kiffin to Baton Rouge from Ole Miss, where in his lone season he led the team in sacks (9) and tackles for a loss (13).

TJ Dottery, LB - Ole Miss

Ole Miss linebacker TJ Dottery (6) celebrates during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The green dot linebacker for Ole Miss the last two seasons brings SEC-proven experience and production to a room that already features a top linebacker in Whitt Weeks.

Eugene Wilson, WR - Florida

Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) catches a pass for a touchdown score during the first quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia held off Florida 24-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin wasted little time stocking the wide receiver room with proven production and high-upside players. Wilson goes into the former category, as he played three seasons at Florida, with his freshman year being his best, totaling 538 yards and six touchdowns.

Injuries have been an issue for Wilson in the two seasons since, but if he can stay healthy, he figures to be a veteran in the room.

Jayce Brown, WR - Kansas State

Nov 15, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Kansas State star led the Wildcats in receiving each of the past two seasons. At 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, he gives the Tigers' offense an explosive weapon who operated mostly out of the slot.