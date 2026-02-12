Ranking the Way-Too-Early 2026 Heisman Trophy Candidates

The 2026 season is shaping up to be one of the more fascinating Heisman Trophy chases in recent memory, with an incredibly diverse set of candidates who won’t be content just to make it to New York.

Who will add their name to one of the most prestigious clubs in sports? Here are the top 10 candidates for the 2026 college football season.

1. Arch Manning, QB, Texas

2025 stats: 3,163 passing yards, 399 rushing yards, 36 total TDs, seven INTs

There will be some who see this name atop the list and will roll their eyes into the back of their heads. That’s understandable after last season’s hype around Manning blew up spectacularly in both his and the program’s face after going from No. 1 in the country to well outside the College Football Playoff conversation. But that was last season and Manning enters 2026 as an established starter. His offensive line can’t get worse and his weapons appear to be some of the best in the country after a busy trip to the transfer portal. Throw in the natural growth he’ll have with another offseason under his belt and it truly would be a disappointment if he didn’t earn strong consideration for the award.

2. CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

2025 stats: 2,741 passing yards, 27 total TDs, six INTs

Playing quarterback in South Bend will give you certain advantages in the Heisman race. Obviously you’ll be on national television every game and that golden helmet still carries a lot of weight with voters in certain regions of the country. Plus, last season the Irish’s offense was mostly allowing Carr to find his sea legs while handing the ball off to future NFL tailbacks. That won’t be the case this season, and he’ll be tasked with making a big leap and carrying more of the load. He was the fifth-most efficient passer in 2025 and could translate an increased number of attempts into even better numbers on the way to helping Notre Dame crack the CFP top 12.

3. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

2025 stats: 3,565 passing yards, 32 total TDs, 10 INTs

Moore returned to school despite being widely projected as the No. 2 NFL draft pick had he entered this year. That says a lot about his long-term goals but will also help more voters and casual fans pay attention to how good he is. The Ducks’ schedule offers plenty of big-game opportunities and the narrative around leading the program closer to its first national title will work nicely in Moore’s favor if he plays as well as he did last season.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was widely projected as the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL draft before he chose to return to the Ducks. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

4. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

2025 stats: 1,243 receiving yards, 13 total TDs

Smith has been the best actual player in college football since about midway through his freshman year, but he’s not quite gotten the Heisman buzz that typically comes with that. Last season you could probably cite some ill-timed late injuries that hampered his overall production. But he is borderline unguardable and should be near the top of college football in receiving yards and touchdowns pretty easily in 2026. Some of his teammates might siphon off interest, but he is on everybody’s radar and has a good chance in accomplishing what DeVonta Smith did in 2020.

5. Sam Leavitt, QB, LSU

2025 stats (with Arizona State): 1,628 passing yards, 15 total TDs, three INTs

Leavitt is a high-profile transfer to one of the buzziest teams of the upcoming season. He has name recognition from leading Arizona State to the CFP and should be able to take advantage of being healthy this season with a much better supporting cast. His new coach, Lane Kiffin, has a good track record with QBs. If Leavitt can help lead the program back to the CFP, he’ll easily be a top contender for the Heisman.

6. Brendan Sorsby, QB, Texas Tech

2025 stats (with Cincinnati): 2,800 passing yards, 36 total TDs, five INTs

Another high-priced portal transfer, Sorsby declined to go to the NFL after leaving Cincinnati and will instead play the savior role in Lubbock. Everybody knows how much the Red Raiders offense struggled in some big moments, and it will be up to the veteran to ensure that doesn’t carry over to the upcoming campaign. He’s not a traditional dual threat but should be able to add plenty of rushing yards. Something says the coaching staff will trust him to throw the ball around given what he’s accomplished so far.

7. Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

2025 stats: 3,610 passing yards, 32 passing TDs, eight INTs

It’s going to take a lot for Sayin to repeat as a Heisman finalist given how high that bar typically is for younger players who’ve already seen the big stage, but being the quarterback at the Ohio State puts you in a pretty good position to clear that bar. He’s tremendously accurate and that should help with his numbers continuing to increase as the new Ohio State offensive coordinator trusts what he can do with the ball in his hands, but it will be the big games amid a brutal schedule where Sayin can really leave his mark as a potential Heisman candidate.

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin had 32 total touchdowns last season. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

8. Gunner Stockton, QB, Georgia

2025 stats: 2,894 passing yards, 34 total TDs, five INTs

Stockton has won back-to-back SEC championship games, but it still seems like non-Georgia fans treat him like he’s not much more than your average Joe. He’s not asked to do as much as others, but when he needs to let it rip, he can. He should be able to have even better statistical numbers in 2026 after posting a 24-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio while completing nearly 70% of his passes.

9. John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma

2025 stats: 2,885 passing yards, 22 total TDs, 11 INTs

Mateer was trending toward being a Heisman favorite last season before he broke his hand and then played terribly during the Red River Rivalry against Texas. He’ll be in the same position this season given what the Sooners return. His style of play makes highlight reels. There’s been a pretty rich history of Heisman success in Norman, Okla., and Mateer could add his name to the list given the team’s big games and how important their star QB is to winning them.

10. Jayden Maiava, QB, USC

2025 stats: 3,711 passing yards, 30 total TDs, 10 INTs

Few coaches have a better track record of producing Heisman winners than Lincoln Riley and it was notable how he got Maiava from the portal last season and doubled down in 2026 by setting lofty expectations for the team. Maiava will need to find new weapons after receiver Makai Lemon left for the NFL, but Maiava has the size, arm strength and accuracy to make a run at the award.

More College Football from Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.