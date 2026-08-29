3 Reasons LSU Will Win the SEC and 3 Reasons It Won't

With just one week until LSU's highly anticipated season, there are already lofty expectations for the Tigers to finish on top.

There's been a major renovation in Baton Rouge with the hire of Lane Kiffin and a freshly talented roster joining him, making the team look completely different than last year's saga.

This also means new standards for the Tigers to stand out in the competitive Southeastern Conference. Here are three reasons why LSU could win the SEC, followed by three reasons why it won't.

Win: The Lane Kiffin Effect

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a dramatic switch from one SEC program to another, Kiffin has completely taken over LSU, building up a brand new program this offseason.

Kiffin made program history last season with the Rebels, leading the team to their first-ever playoff run before crossing state lines and watching the winning streak from Baton Rouge.

He's one of the most well-known names in college football, which doesn't just increase LSU's chances of winning over a recruiting war but also brings a massive crowd to Tiger Stadium to maximize the home-field advantage.

Even if it's not crystal clear from a play-called or a game won, there's a massive difference in LSU's program this season, and it's the influence of Kiffin, someone who can put LSU at a top contender in the conference, as he's done once or twice before in the SEC.

Win: The Loaded Roster

ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt speaks to the media after the team held their first day of practice at Camp Tontozona on Aug. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After Kiffin pulled off a massive portal haul, the Tigers' roster now holds some of the nation's top-ranked portal players, all coming together to form an elite unit.

Having a lot of talent on paper is an ideal spot before the season starts. But that talent being able to bring consistent success to a program doesn't just win over the game; it can win over the entire conference.

And what's impressive about the stars on LSU's roster is the crowded position rooms, being able to have a trusted rotation through key areas of the field when a common injury brings down a starter. It's not just about one talented player, but also who can step in and deliver the same success.

Win: Secret Weapons

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) rushes the ball against Boise State Broncos safety Ty Benefield (0) during the first half in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Having talent all over the field is important, but having the ability to sneakily attack an opponent through versatile players could be the main contributor to LSU being top-dawg in the SEC.

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker essentially has a brick wall for a defense, with elite edge rushers Jordan Ross and Princewill Umanmielen in the trenches and key linebackers Whit Weeks and TJ Dottery; an offense stands no chance for pass-run options.

And if they target the receiver option, the secondary is crowded with top-tier safeties, including Boise State transfer Ty Benefield, to eliminate scoring production.

The key to dominating tough SEC opponents to come out on top is the hidden gems around the field to sneakily torture the opposing team.

Lose: The Endurance Game

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) celebrates his touchdown catch in front of LSU defensive back DJ Pickett (3) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU has a daunting schedule ahead this season, with major SEC opponents and tough road games. Kiffin returns to both Oxford and Knoxville, this time in purple and gold to compete on the road.

The Tigers will endure their first bye week of the season in late October, followed by hosting Alabama, then Texas, and then traveling to visit the Tennessee Volunteers and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

It will be the most challenging stretch of the season, with a major test of endurance that can make or break LSU's chance to come out on top in the conference.

Lose: Chemistry Chaos

Nov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett (3) reacts to intercepting the ball against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the historic roster renovation by Kiffin and his staff this offseason, bringing in over 40 new faces, brings a challenging task of making it all work smoothly.

If the new and improved roster can't find crucial chemistry in key position groups, little mistakes can be fatal late in the season, especially trying to win over the conference.

The players have only had so much time to practice and spend time with each other, with Kiffin adding new talent in the final week of preparation to add to the chemistry chaos.

Lose: Too Fresh of a Program

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; A sign is seen before a press conference by LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin has consistently been named an overrated coach this offseason, with experts questioning if the hire was worth the major hype if LSU doesn't see a postseason playoff run.

Not only is there a swarm of players to add to the program, but a new coaching staff to spring new strategies and play-making on the team, with this season being the debut of how it will all work out.

Kiffin's record-breaking year with the Rebels last season was a well-deserved reward after six years of building up the program. LSU doesn't have all that time if it is expecting to be an SEC champion in just three months.

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