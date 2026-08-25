Over Half of LSU's Roster Is Brand New — Can That Much Turnover Actually Work?



Lane Kiffin didn’t inherit a team in Baton Rouge so much as he built one from scratch. Over 60 new faces are on LSU’s 2026 roster, the product of the nation’s top-ranked transfer class combined with a retooled coaching staff brought over almost entirely from Ole Miss.

It’s the kind of wholesale reconstruction that would make most first-year coaches nervous. Kiffin, however, has spent fall camp insisting the approach isn’t reckless; it’s the only way big jobs operate roster building now.

The question hanging over Kiffin’s head now isn’t whether the pieces are talented. It’s whether that many new pieces, thrown together in a matter of months, can actually gel before the first game, which is now less than two weeks away.

The Scale of the Rebuild

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers’ offseason is the biggest win-now roster overhaul college football has seen.

The Tigers signed the nation’s top-ranked transfer class, headlined by quarterback Sam Leavitt, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and defensive end Princewill Umanmielen, while also retaining a top-15 high school signing class.

Kiffin brought nearly his entire offensive staff with him from Oxford, meaning new players are learning new schemes from new coaches at the same time. That compounding factor is part of why a lot of people have questioned whether a roster this new can find rhythm by the first kickoff.

Kiffin has framed the scope of the changeover in stark terms when discussing how modern rosters are built.

“As you remake your rosters each year, it’s kind of crazy to think about three new quarterbacks, four running backs, ten wide receivers, nine offensive line, six defensive line,” Kiffin said when describing the sheer volume of position-by-position turnover college programs now navigate every offseason.

His framing matters. It’s not just coach speak, it’s proof that Kiffin isn’t treating this as a one-time overhaul unique to a coaching change. He’s describing it as the new normal for roster management in the transfer portal era.

Now Kiffin doesn’t want that kind of turnover in his program moving forward, but with big jobs coming open every cycle, big spending makes this kind of change possible across college football. It’s now so possible that it’ll become normal.

Kiffin’s Case for Why It Works

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin has repeatedly pushed back on the idea that his roster-building strategy is a short-term gamble. He’s argued instead that combining the high school and transfer classes into one evaluation process, rather than treating them separately, is simply smarter team-building.

“I think the way you’ve got to look at it now is almost if you were in the NFL and you took the draft class and then free agency, if they were the same time of year and you looked at them together,” Kiffin said, comparing yet another part of how he runs his program to how NFL front offices build depth charts.

He’s also pushed back on the idea that transfer-heavy rosters are inherently short-lived, rebuilt-every-year projects doomed to constant instability.

“The portal is thought so much about like every portal player is a senior or a one-year player,” Kiffin said at SEC Media Days. “That’s not the case. A lot of times you sign a portal player, they may have two, three years of eligibility.”

That distinction is central to Kiffin’s strategy. If a meaningful chunk of this transfer class sticks around beyond 2026, this year’s turnover becomes the foundation for continuity rather than a one-year rental roster.

Kiffin has also made clear he doesn’t view 2026 as the ceiling for what this group can become, even with so many players still adjusting to each other.

“I know that as good as we are right now, this is just the beginning,” Kiffin said. “The season after will have a better roster, because if you think about it, we have more time.”

Early Signs From Camp

Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10 during LSU Football practice. August 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fall camp has offered the first real test of whether talent alone can overcome unfamiliarity, and Kiffin’s public tone has been notably upbeat. By the second week of practice, he was expressing a level of satisfaction he admitted isn’t typical for him this early in a season.

“I’m very pleased where our team is actually, which I’m normally not right now, but obviously we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Kiffin said in week two of camp.

That optimism doesn’t mean the transition has been seamless though. Kiffin has acknowledged real early friction on offense, where new pieces were still adjusting to each other and to the scheme in the spring before camp began.

“There’s a ton of work to still be done there,” Kiffin said. “It was very concerning early on offensively… but we’re headed the right direction, but there’s still a ton of work to do.”

The physical demands of camp have also become a proving ground for how this new group handles adversity together, something Kiffin has intentionally leaned into rather than softened.

“We try to make it as hard as possible,” Kiffin said. “You always want to try to create practice harder than the game, and the only way to do that is to really, really push.”

This makes everyone, from last year’s SEC transfers to DII or JUCO players, learn one simple lesson: how to handle SEC football.

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