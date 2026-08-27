SEC Approves Massive Penalties After LSU Eligibility Controversy

The chaos surrounding LSU's football program continues after Lane Kiffin began a new recruiting run of professional players just before the highly-anticipated season starts.

In his attempt to make history by bringing NFL players back to the NCAA, the SEC conference came in and released a statement deeming the pros ineligible, saying that a player can not return to college if they have signed, declared for, or been named on an NFL roster.

Which came from the conference itself. But to ensure the statement would be upheld, the SEC voted on penalties for going against the policy. Well, most of the SEC. LSU opted out of the vote to not be a part of the movement to potentially punish its own program.

The Harsh Penalties

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The now-approved penalties that the SEC enforced on Wednesday state that if an SEC team signs a professional athlete, the head coach of the involved sport in question will receive a half-season suspension, a fine equal to 50% of that sport's annual budget, and the program will be stripped of voting rights on conference business matters.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey also has the authority to impose further discipline, including a potential suspension from competition.

This rule might be the direct result of Kiffin's recent NFL commits, but this applies to players from the NFL, NBA, WNBA, or affiliated leagues. It's not just about LSU. And it's not just about football.

And the harsh punishments mean that if Kiffin were to sign the NFL players, who were his former players at Ole Miss, the program would lose a major chunk of funding, a say in the ever-changing conference rules, and lose Kiffin for half a season. Which would not go over well in Baton Rouge.

Makes sense why LSU didn't cast its vote on the ruling. The program has already attempted the sneaky loopholes around players' eligibility, and the SEC has had its final push.

The Timeline

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This summer, the NCAA released the five-for-five eligibility rule for all college athletes moving forward, and for those still in college. After a Denver court case, the fifth year was then granted to the class of 2022.

Since the second appeal happened much later, there was a fifth year in place for the recent college athletes, but nowhere to go. So a Louisiana judge forced the college football portal to reopen for one week for this group of athletes, with a temporary restraining order.

That's when Kiffin got in contact with defensive tackle Zxavian Harris from the New Orleans Saints and tight end Dae'Quan Wright from the Cleveland Browns.

And since the SEC can not prevent a judge from passing a legal injunction, they followed Kiffin's behavior closely and made their own loophole, enforcing the punishments if a pro player were to appear on an NCAA roster.

Now, it's impossible to afford making this move, both financially and for the program's rights and success.

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