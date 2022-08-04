4-Star QB Rickie Collins Recruitment Update, Tigers Gaining Traction

LSU continues its pursuit for elite signal-caller Rickie Collins after he decommitted from Purdue Monday evening. The Baton Rouge native has received significant buzz to Death Valley upon backing off his pledge to the Boilermakers.

The four-star Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn quarterback, who the Tigers have been pushing for over the last few months, could be a huge piece to this 2023 class. Such a highly touted prospect, Collins has shown he can hang with the best of them.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder recently competed at the Elite 11 Finals, putting his talent on display surrounded by the top signal-callers in the country. Holding his own, it became clear Collins is special and deserves to be ranked among the top quarterbacks in this 2023 class.

What’s next for Collins? After visiting LSU last weekend, accompanied by a number of Tiger commits, it clearly made an impact on Collins and his recruitment, reopening the process with what many believe will have LSU at the top of the list.

This program has shown Collins significant attention on social media with their #RickieReconsidered hashtag on Twitter. Ultimately decommitting Monday night when the hashtag began, it’s been full steam ahead for the Woodlawn gunslinger.

Collins, who is a consensus four-star, Top-200 player in the country, could join a lethal 2023 class and give this program a game-changing signal-caller.

The Tigers have already landed some top players this cycle in:

WR Jalen Brown (Miami, Fla.)

DE DeShaun Womack (Baltimore, MD)

DE Jaxon Howard (Minneapolis, Minn.)

EDGE Joshua Mickens (Indianapolis, Ind.)

CB Daylen Austin (Long Beach, Calif.)

TE Mac Markway (St. Louis, Missouri)

OL Tyree Adams (New Orleans, La.)

DB Michael Daugherty (Loganville, Ga.)

RB Kaleb Jackson (Baton Rouge, La.)

DB Ryan Yaites (Denton, Texas)

With 10 of the 17 commits in the cycle being Top-215 talents, Collins could add another to the list. But on that list, just two are Louisiana prospects. This program is in search of in-state recruits to fill out the class. Specifically Shelton Sampson Jr, Khai Prean, Zalance Heard and Kylin Jackson, but Collins now joins the list as a high-level priority target.

The work is not done yet. Head coach Brian Kelly and his coaching staff have their foot on the gas to secure Collins along with a number of top Louisiana talents. With Collins appearing to be an LSU lean right now, it’ll take some pushing to add another gifted athlete to this already loaded 2023 class.