NEWS: 4-Star Quarterback Rickie Collins Decommits From Purdue, LSU Making Push

Four-star Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins is back on the market after decommitting from Purdue University Monday evening. The top quarterback on LSU’s radar reopened his recruitment after a visit with the Tigers last weekend.

The Louisiana native has been LSU’s No. 1 target for quite some time now as they look to land a signal-caller in the 2023 cycle. Collins has continued staying in contact with the Tigers over the last few months, keeping his options open despite being committed to the Boilermakers.

Collins took to social media with his announcement:

“I wanna thank Coach Biagi for developing the relationship necessary for me to believe that I could make a difference at this great university. I would like to thank some members of the coaching staff for attempting to make me feel welcome. However, this process has been ever evolving and that of a humbling experience. With the recent changes in my recruitment process and the lapse in communication, my family and I have decided to decommit and reopen my recruitment,” Collins wrote.

This is a big time decision that will certainly put LSU at the top of his list. This program has put their foot on the gas to land Collins, who now becomes the top uncommitted quarterback on the market in the 2023 cycle.

The Tigers have clearly made an impact on Collins, who can add some Louisiana culture to this class and boost this recruiting cycle to an elite level if committed. After missing out on a number of quarterbacks on the market, this LSU staff has prioritized Collins in hopes he would decommit.

Now starting from scratch again, LSU can make an even greater push for the gunslinger right down the road.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder recently competed at the Elite 11 Finals, putting his talent on display surrounded by the top signal-callers in the country. Holding his own, it became clear Collins is special and deserves to be ranked among the best of them in this 2023 class.

With the Woodlawn product back on the market, LSU sits in great position for Collins. Starting the week with this news is the beginning of what can be a special stretch over the next few days with LSU target and five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. making his college announcement Saturday.