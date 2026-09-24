5 LSU Players Who Could Decide Tigers vs. Texas A&M

The LSU Tigers desperately need a win following a tough loss to the Ole Miss Rebels last week. The Tigers remaining schedule is difficult, and two September losses could hurt their College Football Playoff and SEC championship goals.

LSU will host the Texas A&M Aggies, who are also coming off a loss. The Aggies got outplayed by the Kentucky Wildcats, so both teams are seeking bounce-back performances.

Here are five Tigers' players who could determine the outcome of Saturday's game.

Princewill Umanmielen

Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Umanmielen is off to a scorching start to his LSU career. The Tigers' defensive end has six sacks, including one in each game. He's a powerful edge rusher who can make an instant impact on any game.

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed wasn't sacked in last week's loss to Kentucky, but Umanmielen can change that quickly. LSU must generate pressure and make Reed uncomfortable in the pocket.

Dilin Jones

LSU running back Dilin Jones. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jones is playing an instrumental role in LSU's offense. The Wisconsin transfer has 64 carries, 285 yards, and three touchdowns. The Tigers have to establish the run better against the Aggies.

Texas A&M allowed 156 rushing yards last week, so there is an opportunity for Jones to thrive. LSU will likely run the ball with Jones early and often. If they can control time of possession, that would be a huge win.

Whit Weeks

LSU linebacker Whit Weeks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU's defense will face another mobile quarterback in Reed. The Aggies will call designed quarterback runs, so the Tigers have to be disciplined, and it starts with Weeks.

Weeks must account for Reed at all times. If he can prevent Reed from getting loose, Texas A&M's offense becomes less dynamic. Weeks has been a tremendous defensive leader, but his preparation could determine this game.

Ty Benefield

The Tigers left Saturday's game against Ole Miss with injuries, including safety Dashawn Spears. LSU's secondary is a bit vulnerable, which means Benefield has to step up.

The Boise State transfer is coming off his best game of the season. He recorded five total tackles, one sack, and delivered several big hits. Benefield is a premier safety, and a good performance against Texas A&M would go a long way toward a victory.

Sam Leavitt

Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It shouldn't be surprising that Leavitt made the list. The LSU quarterback has had an up-and-down start. At times, Leavitt flashes his brilliance by using his athleticism to pick up extra yards or find the end zone.

However, he's been susceptible to head-scratching decisions that cannot happen against a good team like the Aggies. Leavitt will be without his top target, Trey'Dez Green, but that doesn't mean he can't show up when his team needs him.

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